Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin joins Oxford High School; lands right in the Rebels' backyard

Knox Kiffin, son of Ole Miss' football head coach Lane Kiffin, is a Class of 2028 quarterback prospect. After his parents' divorce in 2016, Knox stayed with his mother, Layla, in California and played his freshman year at Palos Verdes High School.

Ad

However, following his parents' reconciliation this year, Knox will move to Mississippi and join Oxford High School in June for his sophomore year, as reported by 247Sports on Friday.

Knox, joining Oxford High, directly puts him in the backyard of the Ole Miss Rebels, where his father is the head coach. Under his dad's tutelage and guidance, Knox can be seen as a potential future Ole Miss quarterback.

On Tuesday, Rivals' official X handle prompted the same question.

Ad

Trending

"Is this setting up future Ole Miss QB Knox Kiffin," read the caption.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This recent development has resulted in a frenzy of reactions from college football fans. Some individuals were not impressed by Knox's talents.

" I bet you he trash," wrote a user

" He looks like 8 years old," commented another.

While other fans cheered him on.

" All we have is NOW," wrote a user.

" You're still going to get criticized, so you might as well do whatever you want," stated another user.

Ad

In his freshman year at Palos Verdes, Kiffin covered 19 yards, six attempts, averaging 6.3 yards per game, one interception and a 17.4% QB rating. That same year, the Sea Kings won the California State title. They hold an overall record of 11-5.

He has received college offers from SMU Mustangs, FIU Panthers, Murray State University and Tulane.

Knox Kiffin attends prom at Oxford High

Knox Kiffin has two other siblings, namely Landry and Presley Kiffin. Landry is already a student at Ole Miss, while Presley is set to play volleyball for USC and move to Los Angeles. At Oxford, He has been spending quality time with his sister by tagging along with her to pilates classes and attending basketball games.

Ad

In early April, he attended prom at Oxford High, decked in a white suit and a pink tie, earning the approval of his sister, and shared his prom photograph on Instagram. His date wore a pink gown, complementing his tie.

Konx belongs to a celebrated football family, his dad being the head coach of Ole Miss and his granddad an acclaimed NFL coach. Now, fans are eager to watch the young quarterback standout at Oxford High, and maybe a future Ole Miss offer might be in tow.

Also Read: “I bet you he trash”: CFB fans react as Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin, heads to Oxford for sophomore year

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More