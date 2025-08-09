Proud mom Pilar Sanders makes her presence known for son Shedeur Sanders' dominating show at Browns vs Panthers

Shedeur Sanders led the Cleveland Browns to a phenomenal start of the preseason with a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday. It was the preseason opener for both squads, and Sanders’ magnificent showing quieted some of his doubters.Starting the game and staying in until midway through the third quarter, Sanders had his mother, Pilar Sanders, in the stands to witness his NFL debut.&quot;Aaaaaand you know itttt!!! Momma's always present!” Pilar wrote alongside a video of her from the game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first half, Sanders connected twice with Kaden Davis for touchdowns, putting the Browns ahead 14-7, despite the Panthers early lead. He later went 11-for-18 for 103 yards and two touchdowns in that half.By the end of the game, the rookie quarterback had completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns and added four rushes for 19 yards.This strong debut followed a standout college career at Colorado, where Sanders recorded 7,364 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions over his final two seasons. In his last year alone, the former Buffaloes quarterback posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.Cam Newton urges Shedeur Sanders to stay professional despite late draft selectionDespite a stellar college career at Colorado that once projected him as a first- or second-round selection, Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round, going 144th overall to the Browns. However, he proved his skill by leading the Browns to a dominant 20-point win on Friday.Before the win, former NFL star Cam Newton offered words of advice on his 4th&amp;1 podcast to remind Sanders that late-round picks face uncertain futures.&quot;Being the fifth round pick, you may make the team,&quot; Newton said. &quot;You may not make the team. You may make practice squad. You may not make practice squad. But this is the kicker though, you still gotta be a professional because there's 31 other teams that are also looking too.&quot;How you go about your meetings on a day-to-day, how you perform, the antics, all the things that they don't really talk about but they see, people are paying close attention to Shedeur Sanders.&quot;Sanders' next test will come on Aug. 16, when the Browns face the Philadelphia Eagles.