"Put money on line": Chad Johnson's athletic daughter challenges him to race against her after ex-NFL star's "trip her" comments

Chad Johnson played for Santa Monica and Oregon State during his collegiate career. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft. He spent 11 seasons as a wide receiver in the league before turning to the world of broadcasting.

Ad

On the latest episode of the Nightcap show with comedian Theo Von as guest, Chad Johnson opened up about how he only dated "athletic" women. Johnson also talked about his daughter Cha'iel Johnson, who runs track and field at Kentucky.

The former wide receiver praised his daughter's athletic abilities and how she would never beat him, as he would 'trip her' before the situation arises.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My daughter run track at the University of Kentucky," Johnson said. "She can go. She can't beat me, but she can go."

Ad

Trending

"Do you think she'll be able to beat you at some point?," Theo Von questioned.

"Absolutely not," Johnson said. "Because, listen, before my kids beat me in anything, I would trip her. I'm just being honest. I would trip her before she beat me."

Ad

Chad Johnson's daughter saw the clip circulating on social media and challenged her dad to a race with a prize pool.

"Put money on the line, and I bet I win," Cha'iel commented.

Johnson's daughter's comment

Chad Johnson's daughter has been a star athlete since high school

Cha'iel Johnson has been good at track and field since her high school days. She established herself during his high school career at St.Thomas Aquinas. In June 2023, she committed to running track and field for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ad

Chai'el announced her decision to commit to the Wildcats on social media, showing off the University's blue jersey while calling it her "new home" in the caption.

During the 2023 FHSAA Class 4A Track & Field State Championship, Chad Johnson's daughter won the 800-meter race. She also finished second in the 4x400 and 4x800 relay competitions and was a part of the 2024 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Just like his father, Cha'iel is looking to make a name for herself in the world of sports. During the same year as her daughter's commitment to Kentucky, Chad was one of the nominees for the Bengals Ring of Honor. He was also honored in the franchise's 40th and 50th Anniversary Teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.