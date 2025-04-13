“Generational talent”: Chad Johnson compares top NFL draft prospect to Von Miller and Micah Parsons

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson compared Abdul Carter, a top NFL draft prospect, to two defensive specialists. During Friday's edition of Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" show, the retired wideout mentioned two players that Carter resembles.

The Cincinnati Bengals icon went with former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller and Dallas Cowboys defensive cornerstone Micah Parsons as the two players he sees in the Penn State product.

[02:45] "I look at Abdul Carter and I see him similar to that of a Von Miller, similar to that of a Michael Parsons, being able to change and impact the game tremendously... I'm not talking about just any type of player, I see Abdul Carter as a transcending talent, a generational talent similar to the two players that I just named."

Abdul Carter's potential impact can be noticed when you see he's considered a top-three pick in the NFL draft alongside offensive stars such as Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. Travis Hunter was a dual-threat in college, but he's still gifted as a wide receiver, which adds another offensive threat to the list.

Carter's performance with the Nittany Lions turned a lot of heads, and now it is hard to think teams will pick him lower than the No. 2 overall selection, which currently belongs to the Cleveland Browns.

He left a strong impression in his first season as a full-time edge-rusher. Carter posted 12 sacks and 23.5 total tackles for loss. Like Parsons, Miller and other defensive stars such as Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson, Carter has the talent to become a menace in the NFL.

Mel Kiper says Abdul Carter will go to the Giants in the 2025 NFL draft

Abdul Carter is a very intriguing prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. Many teams would benefit from adding a player of his caliber to the roster, but Mel Kiper thinks the New York Giants will be his team in the NFL.

"In his first season as a full-time edge rusher (after playing primarily off-ball linebacker in past years), he had 12 sacks and 23.5 total tackles for loss. I see elite traits on the tape. And considering the Giants have holes all over their roster, they might opt for the best player on the board. They'd have something with him, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II up front."

The "Big Blue" has capable defenders, and adding Carter to the mix would instill fear into their opponents. Whether they make the move for him, we will only find out in a little over a week from now once the NFL draft emanates from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26, 2025.

