Quinyon Mitchell 40 time: Taking a look at former Toledo CB's speed

Former Toldeo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is considered to be one of the top CB prospects in the 2024 NFL draft. The 22-year-old spent four seasons with Toledo before deciding to declare for this year's draft and forgo his extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Furthermore, Mitchell also went on to make a big impact in this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. But how fast did the ex-Toledo CB run during his 40-yard dash?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Quinyon Mitchell's 40 time

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, Quinyon Mitchell ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.33 seconds in his first attempt. On his second attempt, the 22-year-old CB recorded a time of 4.38 seconds. His first attempt of 4.33 seconds was the second-fastest time of the day in the 40-yard dash.

Expand Tweet

Clemson Tigers' Nate Welson recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time on Day 1, recording 4.28 seconds on the clock. On the other hand, with a time of 4.33 seconds, Quinyon Mitchell beat former Toledo player Tycen Anderson's 2022 time of 4.36 seconds to record the fastest 40-yard time by a Toledo player in the NFL Scouting Combine.

But this was not the only highlight of Mitchell's day. He went on to display his athleticism with a vertical jump of 38" and a broad jump of 10-2. In the end, he earned a total score of 90, ranking him as the No. 1 player amongst all cornerbacks in the 2024 Combine.

Also Read: Top 10 prospects who outshined expectations in 2024 NFL Combine ft. Dallas Turner

Quinyon Mitchell's college career

Coming out of Williston High School in Florida, Mitchell began his collegiate career with the Toledo Rockets during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. As a true freshman, the CB recorded seven tackles for the Rockets on the field.

In 2021, Mitchell transitioned into a starting CB on the roster and went on to record 34 total tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery for the Rockets. He returned as a starter on the team in 2022 and put up another incredible individual performance that season.

Expand Tweet

Mitchell recorded 41 total tackles and five interceptions, which led to him being selected as first-team All-Mid-American Conference and second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Last season, Quinyon Mitchell once again had a great campaign and put up 41 total tackles along with one interception and 18 passes defended. This led to him being a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, becoming Toledo's first player to receive the honor.

Can he go on to impress in the NFL as well?

Read More: Caleb Williams stirs up football fans with unapologetic response on draft position: "He gonna cry in his mommy’s arms"