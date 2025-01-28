"Quit wasting time on TV": When Paul Finebaum implored Nick Saban to become 'czar of college football'

College football’s structure is in flux and there have been several calls for Nick Saban to take over as commissioner of college football. ESPN colleague Paul Finebaum also gave Saban his two cents about how to solve college football in 2024.

Last May, before the college football season started, Nick Saban made an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show”. After the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach switched up on the host and started asking questions, Finebaum gave a clear answer on how to reform college football.

“I think the solution to college football is that you need to quit wasting time being on TV and you need to be what everybody in my business has suggested. You need to be the czar of college football, so if you’ll agree to that right now, I think we can solve a lot of problems,” Paul Finebaum said.

Finebaum’s suggestion has been echoed across the sport with Penn State coach James Franklin suggesting it before his team’s Orange Bowl appearance against Notre Dame.

However, the seven-time national champion was also clear on what would need to happen before there could even be a college football commissioner.

“Yeah, but there is problems that have to be solved. There’s lawsuits that have to be solved. And until we get all that in order we’re not going to be able to have some kind of protocol, of rules, and who governs those rules,” Nick Saban said.

As the college football season ended, those issues haven’t been solved, and there continue to be questions about NIL, the transfer portal, the postseason, and other items that are still related to the game.

Seth McLaughlin thanks Nick Saban in farewell note

Less than a week after winning the national title, Ohio State lineman Seth McLaughlin bid farewell to college football and declared for the NFL Draft. He posted a message on his Instagram account on Saturday thanking people from his time in college.

Right off the bat, McLaughlin thanked former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Before transferring to Columbus before the 2025 season, the center appeared in 35 games over four years at Alabama.

“I want to thank Coach Saban for giving me a chance to play college football as well as the opportunity to win 3 SEC Championships, 1 National Championship and have 3 Playoff appearances,” wrote McLaughlin.

The offensive lineman also thanked Buckeyes’ coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Justin Frye, his teammates and Buckeye nation.

After missing most of the 2024 season with an injury, McLaughlin is projected to be a Day Three pick in the NFL Draft.

