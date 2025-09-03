Randy Pittman injury update: Mike Norvell shares latest news on FSU TE ahead of Week 2 showdown

Florida State coach Mike Norvell disclosed on Wednesday that tight end Randy Pittman will miss the Seminoles’ Week 2 game due to an undisclosed injury. Pittman, a transfer from UCF, had been dealing with the injury since early in fall camp but was able to play through it in FSU’s opener against Alabama on Sunday.

However, Norvell said on Wednesday that Pittman will now need some time off to recover.

“Randy Pittman will be out this week, probably here for the next couple,” Norvell said. “We’ll see what it all looks like. … He’ll be out for just … it’ll be a short period of time, but he will be out for this week.”

Pittman joined the Seminoles in the offseason, following his former head coach at UCF, Gus Malzahn, who is now Florida State’s offensive coordinator. A former three-star recruit from the Class of 2023, Pittman recorded 32 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns last season with UCF.

Florida State will face East Texas A&M in Week 2 before hosting Kent State in Week 3.

Mike Norvell confident in FSU’s tight end depth as Randy Pittman rests

Mike Norvell highlighted the trio of Landen Thomas, Amaree Williams and Markeston Douglas as the talent behind Randy Pittman.

“Opportunity to continue to see guys,” Norvell said. “Amaree, Landen. Being able to see, with Landen, excited to get him back into full effect and rolling. Then, Markeston, who played a good amount the other day. So, that’s going to be a great opportunity for those guys, and I know Randy will be back here very soon, continuing to help our football team.”

Against Alabama, Pittman made two catches for 18 yards, tied for the team lead in receptions and third in receiving yards.

“He’s a really incredible competitor,” Norvell said. “You felt his physicality, had a couple of big catches there throughout, kind of putting us in position in two drives. … He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he sure plays like it.”

After Week 3, ACC play begins, and the team will hope to have Pittman back healthy for the tougher stretch of the schedule.

