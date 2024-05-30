REPORT: NCAA mulls game-changing rule by incorporating logos on fields and uniforms to boost revenue

A new wave of capitalism may be about to hit the NCAA as a report suggests that it is considering a major rule change that could alter the landscape of college sports.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA is mulling over allowing schools to display corporate logos on football fields and potentially on uniforms. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is optimistic, saying:

"I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season."

This rule change would open up new revenue streams for collegiate programs. Currently, corporate logos are restricted to those with naming rights for fields or stadiums.

“Jersey patches are seen as a much more difficult obstacle in the approval process than on-field logos, which many SEC administrators have been exploring for months and believe will be approved,” Dellenger added.

If this change goes through, logos will be seen at midfield and the 25-yard lines, potentially bringing in around $1 million per year for SEC schools from 25-yard-line logos alone.

NCAA looking at multiple revenue streams

While the idea of corporate patches on jerseys is more contentious, it remains on the table. The Florida athletic director compared the scenario to pro sports where patches are put on jerseys.

"That doesn't seem like something that's crazy for us to consider these days," Stricklin said.

If approved, these patches could generate $5 million or more per season. The push for additional revenue comes in the wake of a proposed $2.7 billion settlement to end antitrust lawsuits, allowing Power 5 schools to pay players from a revenue-sharing pool over a decade.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey kept a far-sighted view given the evolving nature of sponsorship in college sports. He recalled his familiarity with commercial venue naming from his Syracuse, New York upbringing.

"We've had clear lines, so it hasn't been appearing on the field. I would anticipate there's going to be a continuing push of those limits," Sankey said.

Each school might pay out around $20 million per year, tied to average conference revenues. These potential changes will be discussed by the Playing Rules Oversight Committee, which will meet on June 6.

These proposed changes could mark the start of a new era in college sports, focusing on financial growth and sustainability for athletic programs nationwide.

