“Results arent yet there” - Popular CFB analyst Josh Pate gives insight on Billy Napier’s Florida crew

Josh Pate, a college football analyst, has shared his thoughts on Billy Napier's Florida Gators. Florida has yet to finish above .500 with Napier as the head coach and there have been rumors of him being on the hot seat. However, Pate thinks Florida and Napier are doing some good things and that the program just needs some time.

"When we were around Florida, Florida feels like one of the big boy programs," he said on Late Kick with Josh Pate. "It's just the results aren't there yet. They had the No. 13 recruiting class this past cycle, they just landed the No. 5 portal class, Elijhah Badgerwas a critical addition. They just got him as a wide receiver from Arizona State.

"They had (Ricky) Pearsall come from there a couple of cycles ago and ends up being a first-round draft pick. I don't doubt the developmental pieces at Florida. I certainly don't doubt the evaluation piece. They're doing those things very well. It's just they need time. They always have needed time."

Napier is set to enter his third year at Florida and under him, the Gators haven't had much success. In his first season, Florida went 6-7 and followed that up with a 5-7 season last year. In 2024, the Gators have the toughest schedule in college football, according to College Football Network.

Florida athletic director shuts down reports that Billy Napier is on the hot seat

With Florida being under .500 in both of Billy Napier's first two years, many Gator fans wondered if he would be fired. Although ESPN has said Napier is one of the coaches on the hot seat entering the 2024 head coach, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin says that isn't the case.

"I don't care," Stricklin said, via Orlando Sentinel. "It doesn't matter. It's a made-up term. People can put them on whatever list they want. It has nothing to do with reality... I believe in Billy. I believe in him as a leader; I believe in him as a coach."

Napier signed a seven-year deal worth $51.8 million with an initial salary of $7.1 million. That salary is set to increase by $100,000 in each of the seven years his contract runs through.

Florida will open its 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against Miami. The Gators also have notable games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida State.