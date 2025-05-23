Rich Eisen takes a dig at college football despite appreciating recent CFP straight seeding move

Rich Eisen has shared his thoughts on the recent change to the College Football Playoff for the 2025 season. On Thursday, ESPN's Heather Dinich reported that 10 FBS commissioners and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, voted unanimously to have a straight seeding model for the tournament.

The selection committee will decide which four teams earn first-round byes in the CFP. On Friday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," he revealed that he loves the new change while criticizing the league for not making the right decision often. Eisen said (Timestamp: 0:47):

"How about us celebrating the people who are the guardians of college football getting something right? Can we just at least live in that instead of saying 'You know what? We're still trying to do something better than what's already been done, that is better.'"

The sports radio host took another dig at the league for how they did the tournament last year, praising how they improved it for the upcoming season.

"Let's just do that and let's just focus on the college football community taking what appeared to be something completely dumb***, back**ward, right, and fixing it."

Fans, coaches and analysts widely criticized last year's CFP for allowing teams they felt were underserving to compete for a national championship over others. Lane Kiffin was one of the coaches who publicly expressed his disdain for being snubbed and believed the Ole Miss Rebels should've gotten an opportunity.

Ole Miss played well against tough opponents and had a 9-3 regular season record, including a win over the Georgia Bulldogs. The new change gives hope that the selection committee will reward teams based on their wins rather than on whether they won the conference.

Rich Eisen calls for the end of the conference championship game after the College Football Playoff change

Heather Dinich also reported that the conference championship winners aren't guaranteed to have a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. Rich Eisen believes the next decision the league should make is to eliminate the conference championship because the games are now unnecessary.

"Now, the thing is, you should get rid of the conference championship games," Eisen said (Timestamp: 3:43). "They're dumb. They're unnecessary. They're unnecessary. I'm sorry."

He pointed out that the game is excessive for the players, as they have a long schedule comparable to the NFL.

"Get rid of the one extra game," Eisen said (4:12). "We're already asking these players at collegiate level to play a pro sport length of a season."

The league doesn't seem to be getting rid of the conference championships for the foreseeable future. One of the reasons the tournament change happened was the guarantee that the four highest-ranked conference champions will receive $8 million.

