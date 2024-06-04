Rival Texas QBs Quinn Ewers & Conner Weigman steal the spotlight with latest DCTF Magazine cover feature

The Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in the same conference (Southeastern Conference) for the first time in 13 years after the latter left the Big 12 in 2011 to join the SEC. The rivalry between the two programs was played since 1915 to 2011 and is set to be rekindled in 2024.

Most recently, the two rival quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers for the Longhorns and Conner Weigman for the Aggies, stole the limelight when they were featured on the cover of the latest DCTF Magazine cover commemorating the rebirth of the rivalry.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The premium Texas rivalry is back

During the SEC Spring meetings, the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns could not find common ground on whether to renew their long-running rivalry for the Thanksgiving weekend.

The rivalry between the two schools is a battle for supremacy in the state in terms of stature which impacts recruitment as well.

The Longhorns look like the more battle-tested side after reaching the semifinals of the college football playoff last season while the Aggies are in a rebuilding phase after the firing of former coach Jimbo Fisher and the hiring of Mike Elko from the Duke Blue Devils.

Expand Tweet

During a recent news conference, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian highlighted the positive side to conference realignment and expansion using the case of the Aggies getting to play against longtime rivals, the Longhorns once again.

"But with that change, what's coming is renewing the rivalry with A&M and how to get our players that we recruit back into the vigor of that rivalry that I think y'all have enjoyed for decades and decades. It's not hard at all. We'll be ready.," Sarkisian said.

"People are excited about some of the conference realignment that's happening," he said. "Everyone's worried about conference realignment that we're losing rivalries? Well, there are some good ones getting renewed, too."

Aggies coach Mike Elko also praised the renewal of the intense rivalry between his program and the Longhorns during the SEC spring meetings.

“We should play them. When you have 2 programs like that are in the same state 2 hours away they should play every year and it should mean a lot,” Elko said.

The Longhorns hold the advantage in the series 76-37-5 and will get a chance to go further ahead when they travel to College Station on November 30 to battle the Aggies.

The Longhorns versus the Aggies will not only be one of the marquee matchups of the SEC, it will be one of the highlights of the much-anticipated 2024 college football season.