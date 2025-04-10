Robert Griffin III takes firm stance for Shedeur Sanders & Bronny James after the duo gets hate due to their last name

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be entering the NFL next season. While he is a star in his own right and expected to be a top-10 pick, he is still in the shadow of his father, Deion Sanders. His situation is comparable to Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, who entered the NBA at the start of this season.

Both Deion and LeBron are two of the best players in the history of their respective sports.

On Wednesday, former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III released an episode of the "Outta Pocket" podcast. In the episode, he spoke about how it is not fair for people to hate and criticize Shedeur and Bronny because of their last name.

"Don't punish the sons because you don't like the father," Griffin said. "If you dislike LeBron that is not a legitimate reason to dislike Bronny. If you dislike Deion Sanders that is not a legitimate reason to dislike Shedeur. Allow these young men to prove their metal on the court and on the football field."

In the case of Bronny James, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, Lebron's team, with a late second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Many people blasted the selection, claiming Bronny would not have been picked if he was not LeBron's son.

While Shedeur Sanders is a more prestigious talent than Bronny, many believe he would not be considered a top-10 pick if his last name was not Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders is defended by former NFL star Marcus Spears for his "cocky" attitude

One of the things several NFL teams and fans have reportedly complained about, Shedeur Sanders, is that he is "arrogant." This narrative started to build after the NFL Combine.

Deion Sanders was famously outspoken and confident in himself, but many fans do not appear to like that Shedeur has a similar attitude. Former NFL star Marcus Spears defended him on "Get Up" on Thursday.

"Every quarterback in the NFL is cocky," Spears said. "Every one of them is arrogant. Every one of them think they're the best thing since sliced bread. So all of this conversation that I've been listening to about Shedeur and what comes with him--it comes with all of them that are good, that play at a very high level."

With his draft stock falling, Sanders could be available to many more teams than initially thought, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

