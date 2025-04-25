Room full of Georgia Bulldogs erupts into celebration as Mykel Williams finds his NFL team on draft day 1

The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated the San Francisco 49ers' selection of Mykel Williams in the 2025 NFL draft. The first round of the draft occurred on Thursday, where San Francisco used the 11th pick to acquire the edge rusher.

On Instagram, the Bulldogs posted a clip of their players' joyful reaction to Williams getting drafted, captioning it:

"Brotherhood (Heart emoji) #GoDawgs|#NFLDraft."

The Bulldogs also posted a video on Instagram of the edge rusher's reaction to getting drafted with his family. The NFL player was seen smiling with his family cheering him on, wearing his 49ers hat.

"Dreams to reality #GoDawgs|#NFLDraft," Georgia Football captioned the post.

The edge rusher joins the 49ers after three years of playing for Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Last season, Williams played a key role in the Bulldogs' defense and helped them clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

He ended his junior year with the third-most sacks on the Bulldogs (five). Williams also had 21 total tackles (15 solo) and two forced fumbles. One of his best performances was in the 59-21 win over the Massachusetts Minutemen on Nov. 23, 2024. The edge rusher had five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

On Jan. 2, the edge rusher ended his college football career in the Bulldogs' 23-10 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl. He wasn't able to contribute much, with one assisted tackle in the game.

The 49ers fanbase is hopeful that their new star can play a pivotal role in the franchise competing against the best in the NFL next season.

Which other Georgia Bulldogs players were picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft?

The first night of the 2025 NFL draft was special for Georgia. Along with Williams, former Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker and safety Malaki Starks were also picked in the first round. The Atlanta Falcons took Walker with the 15th pick, while the Baltimore Ravens acquired Starks with the 27th pick.

The program has other former stars who could be selected by NFL franchises in the second round of the NFL draft. One such player is Trevor Etienne. The running back completed his last season on Smart's team with 122 carries for 609 yards and nine touchdowns.

ESPN has Etienne as the 12th-best running back available. The 2025 NFL draft resumes on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

