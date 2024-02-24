Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has made a space in the heart of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year has set himself apart from other college quarterbacks, and for Warner, it is difficult for him even to watch them play because of their messy playstyles.

The former LA Rams signal-caller took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and listed several reasons that separated Stroud from other college quarterbacks:

"I know many of you LOVE college football, but as I start to dive into these college QBs, it’s hard for me to even watch: very few play on schedule, the pass concepts are a mess most of the time, they run the same play over & over, a million bubble screens, can’t find many concepts that translate to next level ...

"… and then ppl are asked to figure out how good they will be at next level!? (Nearly impossible in my mind).

"For me [C.J. Stroud] is a great example - obviously really good in college & OSU runs more pro-style concepts than most but they didn’t ask him to process & get ball out as quickly as he did last year in HOU - so I had no idea he would be so good at processing so fast!

"He’s better in NFL than what we got to see in college, but many times you just don’t know until you know!"

A few of Kurt Warner's followers agreed with his thoughts, and one of them even brought LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, into the conversation. Others pointed out that the coaches of college football teams only train their students to win games, and it is not their responsibility to develop those players for the NFL.

Kurt Warner's followers also expressed their opinions about the matter.

While the interaction served some purpose for many people, it also gave an insight into Warner's views on former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, which, for the most part, are positive.

Warner spent 12 years in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl XXXIV with the then-St. Louis Rams. He was also a two-time NFL MVP. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

C.J. Stroud takes a jab at the Auburn Tigers in front of Cam Newton

C.J. Stroud did not hold himself back while discussing how the Alabama Crimson Tide team could dominate the Auburn Tigers. He did so during a recent episode of former Tigers quarterback Cam Newton's podcast "The 4th and 1."

"I ain't worried about you, Auburn sucks," C.J. Stoud said.

Despite Newton's effort to hype up his former team, Stroud doubled down on his opinion.

Cam Newton led the Tigers to massive success when he joined them in 2010, in the final year of his collegiate eligibility. Therefore, defending the team came naturally to him.

What do you think? Was C.J. Stroud correct in saying the Crimson Tide could take down the Tigers?