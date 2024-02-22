Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud did not mince his word when talking about the Auburn Tigers football program. And to make matters even more interesting, the Houston Texans quarterback made his opinions about Auburn public in front of their former star quarterback Cam Newton.

During a recent episode of Newton's "The 4th and 1" podcast, the pair were discussing Stroud's rookie season with the Houston Texans. Stroud said that when talking about the SEC conference, the Alabama Crimson Tide is the better team when compared with the Auburn Tigers:

"I ain't worried about you, Auburn sucks", Stoud said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Cam Netwon tried to retaliate by saying that with legendary head coach Nick Saban's retirement, the Tigers now have a chance in the matchup. But Stroud doubled down on his opinion:

"No, no no. Bama owns that. Come on."

Expand Tweet

Cam Newton was the Auburn Tigers' quarterback years before Stroud emerged in the college football scene. After spending his first two seasons with the Florida Gators and a year in Blinn College, Newton joined the Tigers as their starting QB back in 2010 for his final year of collegiate eligibility.

In that lone season with the Tigers, Netwon led the program to massive success. He led them to an undefeated 14-0 campaign and an SEC Championship win by defeating South Carolina, 56-17. It was also the season when the Tigers won their last national championship with a 22-19 win over the Oregon Ducks.

Netwon put up an impressive individual record as well, compiling 2,854 passing yards and 30 TD passes. He was also named as the Heisman winner that year by a massive margin. Unfortunately, the Tigers have not been able to replicate their past success in recent years.

Also Read: $2.9 million worth CJ Stroud mark his presence as Ohio State thrashes Purdue in 73-69 matchup

C.J. Stroud's college career

C.J. Stroud committed to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes as a redshirt freshman back in 2020. He was named as the backup to Justin Fields and saw limited time on the field with three appearances. Then in 2021, when Fields left for the NFL, Stroud was named the team's starting quarterback.

He went on to have a brilliant campaign that season and recorded 4,435 passing yards and 44 TD passes. The Buckeyes finished 2021 with an 11-2 overall record and a Rose Bowl victory over the Utah Utes.

Expand Tweet

Stroud then returned in 2022 as the starting quarterback and had a lot of expectations on his shoulders following his breakout sophomore year. Stroud recorded 3,688 passing yards and 41 TD passes, successfully leading the Buckeyes to the playoffs.

Unfortunately, their journey to a national championship was cut short with a CFP semifinal loss to Georgia. C.J. Stroud then decided to forgo his final two years of eligibility to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, where he was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Houston Texans.

Read More: Colin Cowherd predicts C.J. Stroud’s Texans to miss playoffs next season: “They still are in a rebuild”