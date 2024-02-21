C.J. Stroud is coming off a historic rookie season in which he led the Houston Texans to a division title. The Texans also won a playoff game, defeating the Cleveland Browns in the wildcard round, and the future looks promising for the AFC South franchise.

However, Colin Cowherd believes that the Texans will miss the playoffs next season. Cowherd pointed out that the schedule will be tougher for the team next season and with other quarterbacks in the division getting healthy, Stroud's team might lose a few more games than this past season.

He said:

"It’s way too early predictions. I looked at the schedule, I'll give you an example in the AFC. Houston doesn't make it. Now they have to play with expectations, the schedule is significantly harder, and oh, by the way, Anthony Richardson and Trevor Lawrence are both healthy again."

"So, that's a team I like, I don't think Houston bottoms out, it will be a sophomore slump… Houston, I like them a lot, The schedule's tougher now, you're playing with expectations and Trevor Lawrence is healthy… They still are in a rebuild, they're still trying to rebuild that roster. So, I like Houston, I think they pull back a game or two.”

The Houston Texans finished 10-7 last season, but both Anthony Richardson and Trevor Lawrence were hurt. Even the Tennessee Titans with Will Levis will get better next season and the AFC South will be absolutely stacked for years to come.

Whether or not C.J. Stroud and the Texans miss the playoffs remains to be seen, but there is no denying that the path to defending the division title will be quite tough for them.

C.J. Stroud could get more weapons to work with next season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans

In his rookie season, C.J. Stroud threw for 4108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 15 games with a passer rating of 100.8. For most of the season, he looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he'll get even better next season.

Star running back Saquon Barkley has emerged as a target for the Texans in free agency and if he ends up signing with them, Barkley will provide a whole new dimension for the Texans' offense.

Moreover, Mike Evans is a free agent, and a few days ago the Texans emerged as favorites to sign him. Stroud already has Nico Collins and Tank Dell as his wideouts and the inclusion of Evans can make them the best offense in the league.

Given how well C.J. Stroud played in his rookie season, the Texans will not shy away from going all in to put a stacked roster to compete for the Super Bowl while their star quarterback is still on his rookie contract.

