Ryan Day drops new Ohio State teaser for Buckeyes' spring practice after national championship season

Ryan Day released a short clip of the Ohio State Buckeyes participating in spring training. Day will enter his seventh year as the team's head coach. Ohio State defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 last season to win the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20.

On Monday, Day shared an Instagram video of the Buckeyes training at their facility. The post shows a quick look at their championship banner and includes commentary audio from their win against Notre Dame.

Day's offense proved too much for the Fighting Irish to handle in the national title game. Notre Dame finished last season allowing 169.4 passing yards per game. But Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard completed 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to victory. Howard's best target was wideout Jeremiah Smith, who had five receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame also struggled with Ohio State's running offense. The Fighting Irish allowed 138.1 rushing yards per game. However, Day's team had 41 carries for 214 yards in their championship win. Quinshon Judkins had 11 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns to overwhelm Notre Dame's defense.

The victory over the Fighting Irish marked Ohio State's first national title win since 2014. Day hopes to have another championship season with his new roster.

Day will be without several key players, such as Howard and Judkins, who are set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. The Buckeyes training camp allows some new and returning players to develop team chemistry and get in shape for the upcoming season.

Ohio State Buckeyes key roster changes for the 2025 season

Ohio State fans hope the spring training camp will clarify Howard's replacement. Day has quarterbacks Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair on the roster but has yet to confirm who will have the starting position. However, Sayin is expected to be the frontrunner, as he was the backup to Howard last season.

One of the key players returning to the team is Smith for his sophomore year. As a freshman, he led the team in receiving yards with 1,315 on 76 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes have also signed several new players, including CJ Donaldson Jr, to help improve the team. The running back transferred to the school on Dec. 23 after three seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Last year, he had 163 carries for 734 yards and 11 touchdowns. Donaldson Jr. could be the primary running back option with Judkins off the roster.

On Aug. 30, the Buckeyes will start their season against the Texas Longhorns in a home game.

