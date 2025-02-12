The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire former NFL coach Matt Patricia as a defensive coordinator. On Wednesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Patricia will join the Buckeyes for the 2025 season. The team hopes to make another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Ryan Day is coming off a successful sixth season as the Buckeyes coach. Ohio State finished with a 14-2 record and was fourth in the Big Ten (7-2).

On Jan. 20, the No. 6 team defeated the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The victory marked Ohio State's first national title win since 2014 and the first under Day's leadership. Since the season ended, the team has changed with players and personnel leaving.

After Jim Knowles's departure, Ryan Day's team needed a new defensive coordinator. On Jan. 26, the Penn State Nittany Lions signed Knowles to a three-year deal worth around $3.1 million. He helped the Buckeyes have one of the best defenses last season, as they were placed first in the league in the fewest total yards allowed per game (254.6).

The decision to hire Patricia may help answer the defense concerns following Knowles' exit. The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator played a role in their win in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Thamel also noted that Tim Walton had been promoted from secondary coach to co-defensive coordinator and that safeties coach Matt Guerrier would be the new pass-game coordinator.

Ohio State loses several members of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship roster

The road to winning another national championship next season could be difficult for the Ohio State Buckeyes. They've lost key players and coaches, including quarterback Will Howard, who contributed to the program's success.

The 2025 NFL draft prospect finished last season with 309 completed passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He led Ohio State to victory in the national championship game, completing 17-of-21 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes will also be without their best running backs, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, who are both entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Along with Knowles, the team has lost their offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders on Feb. 2. Ryan Day has replaced Kelly with Brian Hartline to help lead the offense next season.

Ohio State will try to adapt to the new changes to win back-to-back national titles.

