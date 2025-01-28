Ryan Day has one clear reason to pick Eagles against Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the upcoming Super Bowl faceoff

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been reveling in the Buckeyes' swaggering win of the national championship after rampaging through the college football playoffs culminating in a dominant 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game. On Monday, Day appeared on the "Tonight Show" alongside host Jimmy Fallon to talk about his team's impressive triumph.

At the end of the show, the national championship-winning coach revealed which team he was rooting for to win the Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Kansas City Chiefs led by QB, Patrick Mahomes. Day had a cheeky reason for his pick (4:50).

"Yeah, my brain tells me the Chiefs but I'm sitting here right now in front of The Roots (music band) and our quarterback is from Philly, Will Howard," Ryan Day said. "So, I'm going with the Eagles."

Ryan Day deals with key Will Howard replacement issue

Ohio State coach Ryan Day will have to deal with the issue of replacing influential quarterback Will Howard who was signed from the Kansas State Wildcats via the transfer portal in December 2023 and who admirably led the Buckeyes to their national championship triumph.

During an appearance on "97.1 FM in Columbus" on Sunday, Day addressed the issue of Howard's successor.

“These guys are going to compete their tail off,” Day said. “And we have some good quarterbacks in the system, and, you know, I shared with all of them that you know now, this was the week leading up to the national championship game that you know you had an opportunity to watch.

“And so you got to really utilize that, because that’s exactly what we’re looking for in a leader here at quarterback.”

The current quarterback options in the running to replace Howard include former five-star prospect, Julian Sayin who was the No. 1 quarterback and the No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports. In four games played this season, Sayin went 5-of-12 for 84 yards resulting in one touchdown.

The other option is incoming class of 2025 quarterback prospect, Tavien St. Clair who is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback and No. 3 overall player in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports.

Will Howard tallied 4,010 passing yards with a 73.1% completion rate resulting in 35 touchdowns while adding 226 rushing yards resulting in seven touchdowns this season. His stats certainly make him hard to replace for coach Ryan Day and the rest of the Buckeyes' staff.

