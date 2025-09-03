Ryan Williams injury update: Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer gives major news on star WR’s status ahead of Louisiana-Monroe game

Ryan Williams sustained a concussion during Alabama's defeat to Florida State last week. This took him out of the game and has put his status for the Crimson Tide's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe in doubt.On Wednesday, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer shared that Williams is:&quot;coming along, day-to-day. He's been on the practice field, going through - he's doing the normal protocol. Coming along nicely.&quot;However, DeBoer didn't confirm nor deny if Williams is going to play Saturday, but this update is good news and does increase the likelihood of him playing. Williams became an immediate star in college football last season when the then 17 year old freshman wide receiver became a key target for Jalen Milroe. Much is expected from him this season. The concussion he sustained against Florida State could be seen as a minor setback for him and Alabama but is currently unlikely to completely derail his season.Luckily for the Crimson Tide, the game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday is expected to be one-sided, one that Alabama should win by a large margin. If Williams is not 100% fit to play, not playing him should have no impact on the final result.Kalen DeBoer on Isaiah Horton's InjuryRyan Williams is not the only member of the Crimson Tide, who is dealing with an injury. During his press conference on Wednesday, DeBoer also spoke about fellow wide receiver Isaiah Horton.“And then (wide receiver) Isaiah Horton, really proud of the way he fought through a lower-body injury that he had, but just kept fighting through Saturday,&quot; DeBoer said. &quot;(Horton) was certainly limited, still feeling that a little bit, but he just continued to compete. He’s someone that it doesn’t surprise me, that that’s what we saw. We expect him to be full-go by the end of the week. We’ll build up as he can tolerate here early on.&quot;Horton suffered lower body injuries during the Seminoles game, where he spent most of it on the sidelines. DeBoer believes he will return for the game this week, providing new quarterback Ty Simpson with a strong wide receiver target.Read More: He doesn't know diddly poo about CFB&quot;: Alabama fans troll POTUS Donald Trump for his latest jab over Kalen DeBoer's FSU lossRead More: &quot;This dude trying to stop you from feeding your family&quot;: Alabama WR drops fiery take on upholding Bama standard after FSU lossRead More: Alabama injury report (Week 2): Kalen DeBoer shares update on Ryan Williams, Jam Miller and more after big FSU loss