Ryan Williams injury update: Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer gives major news on star WR’s status ahead of Louisiana-Monroe game

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 03, 2025 17:18 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Ryan Williams sustained a concussion during Alabama's defeat to Florida State last week. This took him out of the game and has put his status for the Crimson Tide's matchup with Louisiana-Monroe in doubt.

On Wednesday, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer shared that Williams is:

"coming along, day-to-day. He's been on the practice field, going through - he's doing the normal protocol. Coming along nicely."
However, DeBoer didn't confirm nor deny if Williams is going to play Saturday, but this update is good news and does increase the likelihood of him playing.

Williams became an immediate star in college football last season when the then 17 year old freshman wide receiver became a key target for Jalen Milroe. Much is expected from him this season. The concussion he sustained against Florida State could be seen as a minor setback for him and Alabama but is currently unlikely to completely derail his season.

Luckily for the Crimson Tide, the game against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday is expected to be one-sided, one that Alabama should win by a large margin. If Williams is not 100% fit to play, not playing him should have no impact on the final result.

Kalen DeBoer on Isaiah Horton's Injury

Ryan Williams is not the only member of the Crimson Tide, who is dealing with an injury. During his press conference on Wednesday, DeBoer also spoke about fellow wide receiver Isaiah Horton.

“And then (wide receiver) Isaiah Horton, really proud of the way he fought through a lower-body injury that he had, but just kept fighting through Saturday," DeBoer said. "(Horton) was certainly limited, still feeling that a little bit, but he just continued to compete. He’s someone that it doesn’t surprise me, that that’s what we saw. We expect him to be full-go by the end of the week. We’ll build up as he can tolerate here early on."
Horton suffered lower body injuries during the Seminoles game, where he spent most of it on the sidelines. DeBoer believes he will return for the game this week, providing new quarterback Ty Simpson with a strong wide receiver target.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Krutik Jain
