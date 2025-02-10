"Same kid that went to the national championship and lost": Jalen Hurts recalls past wounds at Alabama during Super Bowl presser

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. This comes after the quarterback and the Eagles lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl two years ago.

It's also a relief for Hurts who lost in the national championship in 2016 before winning it the next year, but he was benched in the win. Despite being named Super Bowl LIX MVP, Hurts says he's still the same guy that lost in the national championship years ago.

“I’ll always be the same guy,” Hurts said. “I was telling someone that I’m the same kid that came to a national championship and lost, went back and got benched and had to transfer and had to go through this unprecedented journey. That kid always kept the main thing the main thing and always was true to his vision of what he saw. It all began with greater leadership and doing it the right way.”

Hurts played one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl. He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts credits teammates after being named Super Bowl MVP

Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after the Eagles' rout over the Chiefs on Sunday. Hurts was dominant, but he credited his teammates for the award.

"God is good -- even in the highs and the lows," Hurts said upon receiving the Pete Rozelle Trophy, via NFL.com. "Couldn't be here without my teammates. The effort, the determination everybody displayed to get to this point. It's never been about what any one of us does, it's always been about what we do and how we're responding to certain things. Hell of a game today."

Before being drafted by Philadelphia, Hurts spent three years at Alabama before spending his final year with Oklahoma.

In three years at Alabama, Hurts threw for 5,626 yards, 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In his lone year at Oklahoma, he threw for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

