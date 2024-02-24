"Save yourself some money": $14 million valued Shannon Sharpe offers advice to "true No. 1 pick" Caleb Williams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft 

Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans quarterback is one of the top prospects coming into the 2024 NFL draft.

Many are saying that Williams will be the number one pick of the draft. No matter what, he is set to play in the NFL in 2024.

However, Williams is going into the NFL without something that the majority of players have. An agent.

ESPN's Sharon Sharpe said that this choice was good for Williams:

“ Save yourself some money cause you're starting as a rookie “

Williams is following in the footsteps of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamarr Jackson and is not hiring himself an agent.

Hiring an agent has its advantages. They can represent a player in contract negotiations and signing for sponsorship deals. This means that the player does not need to understand all the legal jargon that a contract involves and focuses solely on the playing side of things.

However, there are disadvantages to this. The agent has to take a cut of the player's earnings, essentially giving the player less money. This cut is normally a percentage of what the player makes.

To combat this, Sharpe had an idea for Williams that would give him the benefit of an agent but without the large cost.

"You could get a lawyer. I would pay someone an hourly wage… to read over the contract, the fine print, the language you do not understand ,“ Sharpe said.

Sharpe says that Caleb Williams is the No. 1 pick

Sharpe also commented on the likelihood that Williams would be the number one pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Caleb Williams… is the true number one pick in this. There's no guessing about who it is going to be,” he said.

Williams's definite number-one pick is not surprising.

Williams is seen as the best quarterback available when compared to the likes of the North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye and current Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

In 2023, Williams was a strong point on a Trojans team that struggled at times. He threw for 3633 yards and 30 touchdowns, with Williams throwing for more than 250 yards in all, bar two of the 12 games he played.

These statistics, combined with Williams's strong athletic ability, make him a good candidate for the number one pick.

