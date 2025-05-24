  • home icon
  "Schedule the honeymoon during Week 0": CFB fans go wild at Josh Pate's wife Savannah's cute wedding post

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified May 24, 2025 13:26 GMT
Josh Pate and his wife (Credits: Josh Pate and Savannah IG)
College football analyst Josh Pate got engaged to his long-term girlfriend in April. Pate and Savannah French dated for a long time before taking the next step. On May 22, the couple tied the knot in a low-key wedding with close family and friends.

Savannah shared a photo of herself and Pate from their wedding day on social media, featuring her white wedding gown with Pate dressed sharply in a black tuxedo and a light blue shirt.

"Mrs. Pate in the house! ova here looking like a loofah!," French wrote.
Fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple on taking the next step:

"Schedule the honeymoon during Week 0 just to win the war," one fan commented.
"I love it so much! Congratulations to you both!" another fan stated.
"So gorgeous!! Congrats!!" this fan wrote.
"Congratulations! An image of true happiness," another fan said.
"Congrats you two!" one fan commented.
Just like her husband, Savannah French built a career in the world of college football and has worked as a CFB recruiter for the past 13 years. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication Studies and a Minor in Sports Broadcast Journalism.

Savannah then pursued her Master's in Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Sports Management at LSU. She worked at Ole Miss at the start of her career and is currently a freelance consultant with CBS Sports.

Josh Pate shares snippets from his wedding day on social media

Just like French, Josh Pate also shared a few photos from his big day for fans on social media. The college football analyst shared a post on Instagram that contained snippets from his wedding day.

In one photo, we see Pate and his wife sharing a kiss in front of the camera. Other snippets showcased them posing romantically with each other near the train tracks, capturing the love that they share. Pate accompanied the post with a caption marking the auspicious day.

"Savannah....beautiful this time of the year," Pate wrote.

Josh Pate also commemorated his marriage with a post on X. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who is a good friend of the college football analyst, congratulated him on his marriage. Pate will be looking to grow his podcast called 'The Late Kick' show this upcoming season.

Edited by John Maxwell
