"Shutting down recruitment": CFB fans exhilarated by Josh Pate's unique engagement announcement on X

College football analyst Josh Pate took the next step in his romantic journey. He finally proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Savannah French, on Thursday. Pate announced the news of his engagement through a very creative social media post.

In a tweet on X, Josh Pate shared a picture of himself carrying Savannah French. His fiancee was seen flaunting the ring on her hand, indicating her happiness in getting engaged to her romantic partner. Pate accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption for French.

"I have secured my five star. No fall wedding," Pate wrote

Fans took to the comments to congratulate Pate on his engagement and share their well-wishes for the couple.

"Shutting down recruitment. Congratulations!" one fan commented.

"Me-Maw would be proud. Congrats Buddy!!" another fan said.

"Proud of you brother. as real one as it gets. Congratulations," this fan wrote,

"Congrats! I'm convinced, marrying the right woman is the ultimate life cheat code," another fan commented.

"Congratulations to you both. You'll have the most glorious late winter/ early spring wedding with storm chasing on the honeymoon," this fan said.

"Pretty sure I saw a 1 year anniversary post from yah during last football season, moving fast I see. When yah know yah know!" another fan commented.

Savannah French shares heartfelt post for Josh Pate after engagement

Just like Josh Pate, Savannah French is also part of the college football world. She has over 13 years of experience working as a CFB recruiter. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a Minor in Sports Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern Mississippi.

On social media, Savannah French shared a post of the proposal day. She shared a series of photos where we see Josh Pate and her posing romantically with each other. French shows off the engagement ring in each of her photos while embracing her fiancee with love and affection.

"Trading in championship rings for engagement rings and here I thought I was the recruiter..." French wrote in the caption.

After graduating from Southern Miss, French completed a Master of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Sports Management from LSU. She worked as a recruiter for her alma mater, Southern Miss, while also working at Ole Miss. She also worked under Les Miles at Louisiana State University as a Football Operations Assistant in 2014-15.

Savannah French is currently working as a freelance consultant with CBS Sports.

