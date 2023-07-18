SEC Media Days 2023: 5 talking points from Day 1 ft. Jimbo Fisher, Brian Kelly and more

College football fans, especially Southeastern Conference College Football fans, have been waiting for this week for some time.

SEC Media Days 2023 arrived with much fanfare and has lived up to the hype. On Monday, we got several good quotes and insight into the future of the SEC.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off the festivities in style by honoring the late Mike Leach. Sankey proceeded to give us a glimpse into the future of the conference.

We heard from LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly and LSU QB Jayden Daniels. Georgia is now the measuring stick to which all SEC coaches are measured, and the Tigers' duo answered the questions about Georgia head-on.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher would take the stage next and answer questions that ranged from his role in the offense to whether he is feeling the heat entering the 2023 season.

Finally, Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz took the stage. Always known for a good quote, Drinkwitz was on his best behavior on Monday.

Let's take a look at five talking points from day one.

SEC EXPANSION

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

College Football expansion has been one of the trends that have shaken up the landscape throughout the land. Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC was the first and largest domino to fall, causing a tidal wave of action in their wake.

Greg Sankey didn't pull any punches on Monday, stating "I'm focused on growth to 16." If there were any doubt that the SEC was expanding beyond Texas and Oklahoma, erase it. Now who will be joining the SEC in the future remains a mystery.

TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA SHADOW LOOMS OVER THE COVERAGE

Oklahoma v Texas Tech

Texas and Oklahoma will not arrive until 2024, but from all accounts and how teams' addressed their expansion, you would have thought they were already in the SEC.

The "Super Conference" narrative was mentioned several times. The SEC has been the best football conference in college football for a while, and it will only get better once the Longhorns and Sooners officially join in 2024.

BRIAN KELLY BACKS JAYDEN DANIELS

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

There was some speculation out there that LSU would have a QB battle this spring. Head Coach Brian Kelly put that notion to bed quickly. Kelly vouched for Jayden Daniels and named him starting QB.

For LSU and Jayden Daniels, who have battled inconsistency throughout his collegiate career, the designation is significant because this is Jayden Daniels' team, and now everyone knows it.

JIMBO FISHER NON-COMMITTAL ON BOBBY PETRINO

Arkansas v Texas A&M

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher was evasive when asked if he turned over play-calling duties to Bobby Petrino. Petrino does have a history of elevating the offensive performance around him.

Jimbo Fisher is on the hot seat and knows the Aggies must overachieve for him to guarantee he has the gig in 2024 and beyond.

SEC DRAWS LINE IN THE SAND REGARDING NIL

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

For the coaches portion, they stayed status quo. LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly said he wanted nothing to do with regulating the NIL.

"I'm not here to regulate it. I'm here to work through it. I'm here to navigate it."

Greg Sankey recommended additional oversight and states having control. The sense around the SEC is that they might accept the NIL, but it needs some tweaks.

