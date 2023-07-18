SEC Media Days 2023: Coaches, teams and players for Day 2 ft. Georgia's Kirby Smart, Auburn football, and more

The 2023 college football season is fast approaching, and with that, the SEC Media Days are in full swing.

The media days began in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday, and on Tuesday, Day 2 will commence with Vanderbilt, Georgia, Auburn and Mississippi State taking the podium.

The media days will also be the last one before Texas and Oklahoma join the conference, which adds intrigue to it.

Day 2 schedule for coaches and players in SEC Media Days

Kirby Smart at Georgia CFP National Championship Parade

Fans can watch Day 2 of the SEC Media Days on the SEC Network and stream the event live on FuboTV.

The full schedule for Day 2 is as follows:

Vanderbilt (10:05 a.m.) -- Clark Lea | LB Ethan Barr, S Jaylen Mahoney, WR Will Sheppard

Georgia (11:30 a.m.) - Kirby Smart | TE Brock Bowers, DB Kamari Lassiter, OL Sedrick Van Pran

Auburn (2 p.m.) - Hugh Freeze | TE Luke Deal, LB Elijah McAllister, OL Kameron Stutts

Mississippi State (3:25 p.m.) - Zach Arnett | DT Jaden Crumedy, RB Jo'quavious Marks, QB Will Rogers

On Day 2 of the event today, it will be interesting to hear from Georgia, the reigning champs who lost several key players to the NFL. Yet, that is nothing new to Georgia and Kirby Smart, who deal with that every single year.

Outside of that, Auburn and Hugh Freeze will have major questions to answer as he is set for his first year as head coach of the Tigers. Auburn had a disappointing 2022 season and will hope Freeze can help them rebound.

Stay locked to Sportsleeda for all the latest from Day 2 of the SEC Media Days and the rest of the breaking and important news from the world of college football.

