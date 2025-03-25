Seth Rollins cheekily reveals WWE incident which is similar to Bill Belichick's viral beachside photoshoot with 24YO girlfriend

Bill Belichick was known for being close to the vest throughout his time in charge of the New England Patriots. The North Carolina football coach made waves on the internet recently with some photos on the beach with his girlfriend. His relationship with former cheerleader Jordon Hudson is certainly in the public eye.

They've been seen at several UNC events together, along with on the red carpet at galas. The beach pictures are the most talked about, however.

WWE wrestler Seth Rollins recalled an instance that reminded him of the pose Belichick made, holding Hudson up with his legs while laying on the sand.

"A quick reference, this actually happened — of course, it did — in a pro wrestling ring," Rollins said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "Braun Stroman, Apollo Crews, Google it, YouTube it, you will see. Apollo tried to moonsault onto Braun, and Braun just put his feet up and .... launched him into the air." (46:29)

Sports media personality Jason Whitlock had his own thoughts on the matter, none of which involved professional wrestling moves.

"This is a mistake. I keep going back over and over and over again," Whitlock said earlier this month on his podcast, 'Fearless with Jason Whitlock.' "This isn't going to work. This is going to be a massive flop. This guy, he's lost his mind."

Whitlock's guest, Steve Kim, listed one way that the public relationship could affect Bill Belichick when he roams the Tar Heels' sidelines next season.

"Can you imagine what the student sections are gonna do with that picture in college? Because it's a different crowd," Kim said. "That right there, I guarantee you, every ACC school student body has gone to Kinko's and probably made thousands of those pictures...

"Bill Belichick, one of the tenets of the Patriot Way, Jason, was, 'Don't say anything or do anything that is bulletin board material.' Jason, that's the biggest bulletin board material I've ever seen a coach give to student bodies across the conference."

Why was Bill Belichick's photoshoot surprising?

When fans think of Bill Belichick in New England, they don't envision a personable guy who had fun in front of others. His press conferences always seemed grim, as if he was annoyed that he had to speak to the media. Remember the "We're on to Cincinnati" press conference?

Since taking a year off of coaching and surprisingly returning to lead a team in the college ranks, Belichick has been seen smiling a lot more. Whether it is because of his happy relationship or a renewed appreciation for coaching can't be said.

When North Carolina hired him, plenty of jokes were made about how it would be difficult for him to recruit and draw in much younger players. By morphing into a seemingly more friendly leader, he'll aim to build the Tar Heels into a power.

