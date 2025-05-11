  • home icon
Shane Beamer reveals what sets apart South Carolina QB from everyone else

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 11, 2025 21:34 GMT
Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Shane Beamer revealed what sets South Carolina Gamecocks starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers apart from everyone else during the Welcome Home Tour stop in Greenville.

"I think, just the way he was raised and the kind of the kind of person he is, nothing bothers him," Beamer said.
"Plus, he is the same all the time, whether it be after we win a huge game or have a tough loss. Practice or pregame, postgame, whatever it is, he is the same person. He is steady, and he has a great family around him. His character and his humility, that he is always striving to be better and does not let a lot of outside noise or external influences bother him. He is who he is and does not let anything get to him."
Sellers took over the starting quarterback job for the Gamecocks in 2024. He started 11 games in his sophomore campaign, posting 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, along with seven interceptions. He also added seven rushing touchdowns for good measure.

What's next for Shane Beamer and South Carolina?

Shane Beamer led the South Carolina Gamecocks to a 9-4 record in the 2024 college football season. Beamer performed admirably in the stacked SEC, with the Gamecocks' only losses coming against the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide and the Big Ten's Illinois Fighting Illini.

It's a testament to Shane Beamer's good work that all his losses in 2024 were against ranked opponents. It comes just a year after the Gamecocks posted a 5-7 record in 2023.

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks will aim for another improvement in the 2025 season. Starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to make another jump in production, while the rest of the roster has its sights on the College Football Playoff.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
