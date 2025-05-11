Shane Beamer reveals what sets apart South Carolina QB from everyone else

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Shane Beamer revealed what sets South Carolina Gamecocks starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers apart from everyone else during the Welcome Home Tour stop in Greenville.

Ad

"I think, just the way he was raised and the kind of the kind of person he is, nothing bothers him," Beamer said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Plus, he is the same all the time, whether it be after we win a huge game or have a tough loss. Practice or pregame, postgame, whatever it is, he is the same person. He is steady, and he has a great family around him. His character and his humility, that he is always striving to be better and does not let a lot of outside noise or external influences bother him. He is who he is and does not let anything get to him."

Ad

Sellers took over the starting quarterback job for the Gamecocks in 2024. He started 11 games in his sophomore campaign, posting 2,274 yards and 17 touchdowns passing, along with seven interceptions. He also added seven rushing touchdowns for good measure.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Shane Beamer and South Carolina?

Shane Beamer led the South Carolina Gamecocks to a 9-4 record in the 2024 college football season. Beamer performed admirably in the stacked SEC, with the Gamecocks' only losses coming against the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide and the Big Ten's Illinois Fighting Illini.

It's a testament to Shane Beamer's good work that all his losses in 2024 were against ranked opponents. It comes just a year after the Gamecocks posted a 5-7 record in 2023.

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks will aim for another improvement in the 2025 season. Starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers is expected to make another jump in production, while the rest of the roster has its sights on the College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More