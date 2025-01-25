Shane Gillis jokes about donating funds to Marcus Freeman's team: "F*ck the LA fire, Notre Dame needs a D-tackle"

Notre Dame enjoyed its best season in recent memory, which ended for the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Marcus Freeman's program is on the upswing, and he'll need to use the momentum from the campaign to make sure that his team remains on the big stage in the seasons to come.

Freeman's team has a notable fan in comedian Shane Gillis, who acknowledged the coach's need to strengthen the roster and the financial dedication required to do so.

"Great season," Gillis said in a clip posted Friday from "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast." "We'll be back, for sure. We've gotta raise some money for the Irish now."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Gillis alluded more to the state of recruiting and where people's concerns might lie, even with the real-world issues surrounding them. He shared a hilarious take, saying:

"That's where all the money's going," Gillis said. "Fuck my family, it's going straight to Notre Dame football. I was looking at the confetti, watching Ohio State score ... I called my agent immediately and was like, 'Let's book a show and give all the money to Notre Dame.'"

"Fuck the L.A. fires, Notre Dame needs a D-tackle," Gillis joked. "I need to give that to an 18-year-old."

Marcus Freeman's team went 14-2 this season with the only losses coming early in the season to Northern Illinois and in the national title game against Ohio State.

The relationship between Notre Dame and Shane Gillis

Gillis never attended the school, but he's a passionate fan of the Fighting Irish's football program. He was a special guest on ESPN's "College GameDay" when the show was in South Bend for Notre Dame's first-round College Football Playoff clash with Indiana.

Gillis' support for the Fighting Irish originated with his family, as his parents are Catholic with Irish heritage.

Before his team took on the Buckeyes in the national title game, Gillis was featured in an Under Armour commercial in which he prayed for his team to score a win.

Expand Tweet

"Hey God, it's me, Shane," Gillis said in the commercial. "I know I haven't been here in a while, but I have pretty big prayer for you. I know you know because you've been with us the whole time — couple weeks ago, that field goal. I know you have a lot going on, so that was pretty chill you took the time to help us with that. ... Just please let Notre Dame win a national championship."

Unfortunately for Gillis, the plea didn't work. But that's why the team has to dish out some money to have a go again next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback