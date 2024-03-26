"She knows she don't deserve it": $45M worth Deion Sanders has a hilarious response to daughter Shelomi asking for money

Deion Sanders knows his kids inside out, be it his firstborn Deiondra Sanders or his lastborn Shelomi Sanders. He seems to even get an idea on what his kids want from him based on how they behave in his presence.

In the latest video by "Well Off Media," Coach Prime met his youngest daughter Shelomi and instantly knew she wanted some money from him. The Colorado Buffaloes football head coach had a hilarious response to the request.

“She got no lashes on so guess what? She wants some money,” Sanders said right after hugging Shelomi. [2:35-2:45]

After a brief conversation, $45M worth Deion (per Celebrity Net Worth) agreed to give her the money she wanted but didn't let her go without another hilarious jibe at her. He said:

“Why do we give in? She knows she don't deserve it.” [ 3:15 - 3:20]

Shelomi, who is a redshirt freshman with the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team, is going to the Sweet 16 with the team. The Buffaloes made it to that stage of March Madness after defeating the fourth seeded Kansas State 63-50. The team has historically struggled against ranked teams but continued on their road to glory in what might turn out to be a historical season.

Fans defend Shelomi Sanders; Heaps praise on Deion Sanders' book

The college football world seemed to take Shelomi Sanders’ side in her demanding money from dad Deion Sanders. While some fans talked about that, others praised Coach Prime's new book ‘Elevate and Dominate'. Here are a few reactions from the fans:

On the work front, Coach Prime is trying to build a better roster for the 2024 season to get better results than he did last season.

Shelomi and her Lady Buffaloes will have their work cut out when they take on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16 round.

