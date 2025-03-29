Shedeur Sanders jumps on McNeese NIL sensation Amir Khan's bandwagon after he throws up his iconic celebration

Shedeur Sanders knows what it's like to be a sensation, and March Madness provides an annual stage for individuals to attain their fame. This year, McNeese State student manager Amir Khan, nicknamed "Aura," became a social media star for leading the men's hoops team out of its locker room while toting a boom box.

Ad

The attention Khan got earned him endorsement deals with companies and brands such as Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick, and Insomnia Cookies. Shedeur Sanders took notice after learning Khan did his signature watch celebration.

"I don't care what school it is, NIL basketball, they getting that money," Sanders said. "I know that ice real, for sure. ... He handling his business. He popped it. I'll give him a 10. Because people wouldn't expect him to pop it how he popped it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Comments begin at 22:09

Cowboys guard DJ Richards Jr. was thrilled to see Khan be recognized in such a large way.

"The managers, they really don't get credit for what they do," Richards said to the Associated Press. "They follow us all year. They rebound for us. They get up early and then they still have to go to class and come back and rebound again. ... I love that Amir is getting this."

Ad

Where does Shedeur Sanders' swagger come from?

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in next month's 2025 NFL Draft. He seems confident regardless of wherever he ends up, though his projections have been somewhat murky with the Giants signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to occupy their quarterback room.

Shedeur Sanders may slide in the order. When he spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, he ruffled some feathers with the assured nature in which he carries himself. His father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has said before that he believes Shedeur inherited his swagger.

Ad

That seemed to be the case when he stood at that podium and showed a good deal of confidence.

“That’s the plan. If that’s not what you’re trying to do, don’t get me," Sanders said. "If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me. You should know history repeats itself over and over, and I’ve done it over and over, so there should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”

Ad

Several teams have been linked to Shedeur, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers might be the most quarterback needy in that group as they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision and have Mason Rudolph possibly as a backup plan.

Shedeur Sanders will certainly be a name to listen for in next month's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback