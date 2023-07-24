Shedeur Sanders' Maybach is just a dime in the $50 million empire of his dad, Coach Prime

Shedeur Sanders will likely be the starting quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, and he will be getting to the games in style.

Sanders transferred to Colorado after his father, Deion Sanders, took over as head coach. Although Sanders made the move because of his dad, his skill is also one of a starting quarterback in Division 1 football.

According to ON3’s NIL valuation, Shedeur Sanders makes an estimated $1.3 million a year from NIL endorsements. With the money he is getting from NIL, Sanders was able to purchase a $200k Maybach.

Coach Prime posted the clip to his Instagram account, writing:

"1st time riding with @shedeursanders in his new whip! Wow thangs has really changed since my College days. Dang!!!!! "NIL's ain't no joke" This ain't my bag it came from his bag. @gilliedaking & @wallo267 are influencing my kids! 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Dad"

Check out the video below:

Although the Maybach is a fancy car worth $200k, it wasn't the first big purchase Shedeur Sanders made with his NIL money. Earlier this year, he bought his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., a $100k watch.

As Sanders Senior also put it, college athletes have changed dramatically since the Pro Football Hall of Famer was in college. Back then, athletes couldn't make any money which is why he was so happy to see Shedeur be able to buy a fancy car as he is still in college due to him getting paid.

What is Deion Sanders' net worth?

Shedeur Sanders will be coached by his father, Deion, in the upcoming college football season

Although Deion Sanders was happy to see Shedeur get a nice car with his NIL money, he still has a long way to go to catch his dad.

Coach Prime played in the NFL from 1989 to 2005 and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Sanders also played in the MLB and also had a rap career.

Sanders also didn't stop after being a professional athlete, as he then turned to mentoring and coaching. He also works at Barstool Sports, and after his lengthy pro career and his now coaching career, Sanders has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has a long way to go in catching his dad's net worth and car collection.

Deion Sanders has been vocal about his love for cars and has an insane garage that features a custom F-650 Super Truck, a 2017 custom Smart Fortwo, a 2017 GMC Savana 2500 Explorer Conversion, a 2016 Ford F-350 SuperDuty King Ranch Crew Cab, a 2016 Ford F-250 SuperDuty Lariat Diesel Crew Cab, a 2021 Cadillac Esclade, and finally a 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

It truly is like father, like son, as Sheuder Sanders appears to be on his way to making millions and having an insane car collection.

