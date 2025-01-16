Shedeur Sanders refuses to deliver the verdict on upcoming Ohio State vs. Notre Dame final for 1 particular reason

Shedeur Sanders is staying neutral when predicting the winner of the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame national championship game. During an episode on his "2Legendary" podcast, Shedeur was asked:

“Alright Shedeur, do you have any predictions for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game? Who you think going to take it?”

The future NFL quarterback didn’t commit to a verdict for one specific reason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I haven’t been watching them too closely, so I don’t know who’s gonna win,” Shedeur admitted. “I’m not sure.” [03:58]

Trending

His response seems fair, considering both teams have earned their way to the finals with impressive playoff performances.

Ohio State is eyeing its first national title since 2014. After a 10-2 regular season, they steamrolled through the playoffs, including a 41-21 Rose Bowl win over Oregon and a 28-14 Cotton Bowl victory over Texas.

On the other hand, Notre Dame is chasing its first championship since 1988. The Fighting Irish have surprised everyone this year, including a last-second field goal against Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

Also read: Jason Whitlock claims Coach Prime is "manipulating" things for Shedeur Sanders in light of his reported conversation with Jerry Jones

Shedeur Sanders gives honest take on being coached by dad in the NFL

The Colorado QB has been open about possibly playing for a new coach in the NFL. This is a major change after so many years in his career where the 22-year-old has played under his dad’s guidance, whether at HBCU, Jackson State or the previous two years in Boulder.

During the latest ‘2Legendary’ podcast, Shedeur shared his thoughts on the potential transition, given his impending NFL career that will start in 2025.

“Why would I be tired of being coached by him? It’s not like he really gets on my nerves,” Shedeur stated. “He wants the best for me. He has the highest expectations that anybody could have.

"So, people ask me, 'So, how's it going to be playing for a new head coach?' The new head coach, whoever it is, their expectations for me won't be higher than dad's is. So if anything, it will be a little bit easier because it's less pressure in that situation almost,” added the Colorado HC. [09:45]

Reflecting on the future, Shedeur believes playing under a new coach would be less stressful than playing under Coach Prime.

Also read: Coach Prime makes unique request to NBA analyst while son Shedeur Sanders at courtside

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.