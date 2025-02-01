Shedeur Sanders reunites with Miami's Cam Ward for a 'Legendary' pic at 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

As top college quarterbacks prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, two names are standing out in the spotlight—Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl was a perfect platform for these rising stars to showcase their talent.

Their meeting excited fans and grabbed the attention of NFL scouts. The official Shrine Bowl account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo of the two, calling it "Legendary."

Shedeur Sanders has met with NFL teams and impressed scouts throughout the practice session. His conversation with New York Giants coach Brian Daboll earlier in the week seemed very informal, leading fans to believe that Coach Prime's son's future in the NFL will start in New York.

Ward, too, caught attention at the Shrine Bowl, impressing with his movement and accurate throws. Despite media attempts to pit them against each other, Sanders emphasized the positive nature of his relationship with Ward, stating,

"We're friends, it's always friendly competition," Ward said. "A lot of people in the media always try to put us against each other. But we're family and we're friends."

As the draft approaches, the camaraderie between these two quarterbacks is a testament to their mutual respect and shared journey toward NFL success.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward Earn Praise from Titans HC

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan expressed high regard for Sanders and Ward, calling both prospects highly impressive. As the 2025 NFL Draft nears, these two quarterbacks have captured NFL teams' attention ahead of the 2025 Draft.

"I really enjoyed meeting Shedeur, the person; he’s a really fun guy to talk to. He’s really sharp, I could see all the things, the maturity part of it is pretty impressive. I have not gotten a chance to meet Cam yet, but as far as the tape and all that stuff, they both do really good things on tape," Callahan said.

"They’re in the discussion for a reason; they are the best quarterbacks coming out in this class. You could maybe put one or two other guys in the mix, but those guys are, to me, the best two, so we gotta keep finding out more about them," the Titans coach added.

It will be interesting to see where both top-tier QBs end up, with the Titans holding the No.1 pick and the Giants holding the No.3 pick.

