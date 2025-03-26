Sherrone Moore & Co. reported to receive "$25-40M in perpetuity" after Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison's big decision

Sherrone Moore and Michigan watched Ohio State win a College Football Playoff national championship. Both teams have reached the sport's peak in the past two seasons, ramping up the pressure both are facing. The Wolverines reportedly have all the financial backing they need.

James Yoder reported earlier this week that Oracle magnate Larry Ellison, who Forbes says has a net worth of $191.4 billion, is behind Michigan. Only Elon Musk ($356.7 billion), Jeff Bezos ($221.0), and Mark Zuckerburg ($216.4) are valued higher than Ellison.

"If you're Larry Ellison, if you sold 1% of your Oracle stock, it would be about $2 billion, right?" Yoder said in a video posted to Michigan Football Report's YouTube channel on Sunday.

"That means he could give $50 million to Michigan for the next 40 years. And I was told that's what he's done. Not necessarily sold the stock or anything like that, but that the Ellisons and, you know, Jolin, his new wife, have pledged anywhere from $25-40 million in perpetuity as long as either one of them is alive.

"And he's an older guy, right? I think he's 80-something years old. She's in early-to-mid-30s. So, Michigan should have a nice NIL stockpile going forward."

The talent that theoretically comes with NIL means Sherrone Moore will have to play his cards right. Failing when spending so much money wouldn't bode well for his job.

Moore went 8-5 during his first season in charge in Ann Arbor, one year after Jim Harbaugh had guided Michigan to a 15-0 record and a national crown. Harbaugh bolted to take the reins of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers after that go-round.

"Sherrone Moore, as a head coach, has gotta understand, if you're gonna have the war chest of war chests in college football, in college athletics, for NIL, you've got to get the wins on the field," Yoder said.

"I think Jolin and Larry will be expecting a national championship in the Bryce Underwood era that they helped make happen."

How will Bryce Underwood help Sherrone Moore?

Michigan's most recent recruiting coup, grabbing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, was backed by a good deal of NIL funds. He will likely start next season as Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines' starting passer.

Underwood, a Detroit-area native, has familiarized himself with the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry, talking smack to noted Buckeyes fan LeBron James about how he plans to continue his side's dominance in the series.

Sherrone Moore has led the Wolverines to two straight wins against Ohio State, including last season's 13-10 upset. Michigan has come out on the right side of four straight clashes. The two will play next season in the Big House.

