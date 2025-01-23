Ohio State leader from 2014 squad Joshua Perry expresses worry about importance of rivalry game with Michigan

Ohio State reached the pinnacle of college football Monday night, defeating Notre Dame 34-23 to earn the College Football Playoff national title. While the accomplishment is something to behold, the manner in which the Buckeyes got there feels dampened.

Former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry, who was a junior on the Buckeyes' national title-winning crew in 2014, has his concerns about the program's bitter rivalry with Michigan and what this new era for the sport means for it going forward.

"It feels strange in this moment," Perry said Wednesday on "The Triple Option." "I'm not trying to take anything away from what this team just did. That was the most remarkable postseason run that I've ever seen (with) the teams they had to beat to get to the title. But, it certainly feels now like that game lost a little bit of the consequence. Typically, that would be a loss that's disqualifying to compete in the postseason.

"I hope that, for the players in that building, it's still one of the program objectives. I hope for fans that they still show up with the same intensity that they have every year before this, regardless of what the outcome of this year was. That is the most special game in college football in my opinion, and I don't want it to lose any of that feeling because it's remarkable — especially when you're on the winning side of it, the way you can feel."

What the rivalry with Michigan means to Ohio State

Under the direction of Urban Meyer, now a Fox Sports college football analyst and a co-host of "The Triple Option," Ohio State never lost to Michigan. The Buckeyes had a stranglehold on the rivalry series during his tenure, but it's slipped with Ryan Day in charge. Ohio State has dropped four in a row to the Wolverines, including one this year in which the Buckeyes were favored by over three scores.

No matter, Meyer has come away impressed with what his successor was able to do late in the season. He doesn't view the team's national championship as being tainted because of the loss to Sherrone Moore's crew.

"The reality is you have three goals — you have to beat the Team Up North, win the Big 10, win the national championship," Meyer said. "That is truly one of the great teams I've ever seen play. Excellent coaching staff, great support staff, but, I mean, my gosh, the skill players on the offense and defensive line."

Ohio State had a wealth of standout talent this season, including guys they imported last off-season, such as tailback Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs. This Buckeyes roster will likely boast a good amount of NFL draftees, adding to its lore.

