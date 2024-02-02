New Michigan coach Sherrone Moore knows he has a big challenge ahead as Jim Harbaugh's replacement. After Harbaugh left for the NFL, it's up to the former offensive coordinator to ensure that Michigan performs in the same way it did last season.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Moore said that he will look to run the program in his way, recruiting as many high-level blue-collar players as possible.

"I don't know if there's a plethora, but there's enough. There's enough out there; that'll do it. And we're gonna go find them."

Sherrone Moore added that he will continue the program's philosophy, just like in the Harbaugh era, but there will be a few changes, and that he won't be Jim Harbaugh 2.0:

"The biggest thing people want to know is like, how am I gonna run the program compared to Coach Harbaugh. I'm gonna run it my own way. And we're still gonna be tough, we're still gonna be smart, we're gonna be dependable. We're gonna be relentless in everything we do, continue the enthusiasm."

"The program and how we've done it and how we've built it, it's gonna be the same. There's gonna be bits and pieces that's me- I'm gonna be me. I can't be Coach, don't wanna be Coach. Coach is his own person. I love him, got mad love for him and always will and respect him and learned so much. But I'm gonna run the program my way."

Sherrone Moore's Michigan contract

For Moore's first head coaching gig, the Wolverines offered him a five-year contract worth around $5.5 million annually.

In his first year, he will receive a base salary of $500,000 along with an additional compensation of $5 million. That will increase by 2% percent every year during his contract period.

Furthermore, Sherrone Moore could also earn additional bonuses of up to $3.5 million. That includes $500,000 for winning the Big 12 conference title and $1 million for winning the national championship. Can Moore build on the foundation laid down by Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor?

