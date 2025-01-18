Sherrone Moore's Michigan loses veteran to transfer portal despite ReliaQuest Bowl win: Report

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore salvaged an underwhelming season by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. Moore finished his first year after succeeding Jim Harbaugh with an 8-5 record.

The Wolverines and Moore were dealt a blow on Friday when starting left tackle Jeff Persi reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal after four years in Ann Arbor.

Persi was a four-star prospect from the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He made 38 appearances for the Wolverines including playing a huge part in coach Jim Harbaugh's all-conquering, national-championship winning team last year.

Persi is the fifth offensive lineman to leave Sherrone Moore's team following Andrew Gentry, Dominick Giudice, Raheem Anderson and Tristan Bounds.

Sherrone Moore looking to bolster Michigan's OL room

With the mass departure of several linemen, Sherrone Moore has acted to bolster his offensive line room. The Wolverines have signed Lawrence Hattar and Brady Norton from the transfer portal and five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola committed to Michigan last month.

On Monday, Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome paid a visit to the Class of 2026 four-star offensive lineman Gregory Patrick, who is the No. 8 interior offensive lineman, No. 2 in-state player and No. 125 overall player, according to On3.

Patrick complimented the Wolverines during an interview with On3 during which he revealed his impending visit to Ann Arbor.

“I’ll be taking an official visit there for sure," Patrick said. "It’s definitely a top program on my list."

Four-star offensive lineman Carter Scruggs from the class of 2026 also spoke to "Maize N Brew" about the allure of joining the Wolverines.

“Michigan is a top school for me because of their elite academics, development & my relationships with the coaching staff," Scruggs said to Maize N Brew.

“They’ve been successful with offensive linemen for a long time,” Scruggs said. “I have a lot of trust in the coaching staff. You’re pretty much getting two offensive line coaches there in the head coach ( Moore) and the offensive line coach ( Newsome)."

According to an On3 report, the Wolverines are favorites to sign five-star recruit Ty Haywood, who is the No. 6 player in Texas, the No. 4 tackle and the No. 18 overall player in the country for the class of 2025.

Haywood had committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide in July but he decommitted and instead chose to join Sherrone Moore's program in Ann Arbor and will take an official visit to Michigan this coming weekend.

