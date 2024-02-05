Sherrone Moore's Michigan targets Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs for its new coaching staff addition ahead of 2024 season: Reports

Sherrone Moore's Michigan is looking to find his next defensive coordinator from Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs. According to a report by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Joe Cullen, the defensive lines coach for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, is being considered for the position.

The Wolverines had an impressive season, allowing just 10.4 points per game during their undefeated 2023 campaign. Now, with a new head coach, Sherrone Moore, in place, Michigan needs to find someone to lead their defense.

Michigan’s previous defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, will join the Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh for the same position.

Cullen has vast coaching experience, including 15 years as a defensive coordinator for college football teams such as Richmond and Indiana. Cullen has been a key member of the Chiefs' powerful defense, which is second in yards and points allowed this season.

Chiefs DL coach has a chance to add a second Super Bowl ring to his resume in the upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

Reportedly, Cullen might also have a shot at an NFL defensive coordinator role with either the Washington Commanders or the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherrone Moore's newly offensive overhaul?

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Sherrone Moore

Moore has been promoted to head coach at Michigan, and he appears to be making significant changes to the offensive staff. Kirk Campbell has been promoted to offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome to offensive line coach, and Steve Casula is reportedly taking over as tight ends coach.

Campbell previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator during the 2023 season opener, resulting in a convincing 30-3 victory against East Carolina.

“I want to thank Coach Moore for his confidence and belief in me to serve as the Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator and Robert McCollum Family Quarterbacks Coach at the University of Michigan,” Campbell said.

Meanwhile, for Sherrone Moore’s trust in Newsome and guidance throughout his playing and coaching career, Newsome thanked him.

“I’m humbled and excited by the opportunity presented to me by Coach Moore to lead the offensive line at Michigan,” Newsome said. “I want to thank Coach Moore for his trust in me and in his development of me as a coach.”

