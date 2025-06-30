"Sherrone Moore winning multiple championships": Michigan fans thrilled over elite four-star recruit's major commitment decision

Michigan Wolverines fans are thrilled after the team landed a four-star defensive lineman.

The Wolverines landed four-star EDGE Carter Meadows, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Meadows is the 34th-ranked player in the country and the fifth-ranked EDGE in the Class of 2026.

After committing to Michigan, fans were thrilled that Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines were able to land the elite EDGE rusher.

"That Michigan D-Line is just going to continue to be NASTY," a fan wrote.

"SHERRONE MOORE WINNING MULTIPLE CHAMPIONSHIPS," a fan added.

Michigan continues to invest in its defensive line and defense, which has fans excited for the future.

"Ryan and James stuffed in a locker!," a fan wrote.

"Damn.. Michigan been on a heater," a fan added.

At high school last season, Meadows recorded 33 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in 6 games.

"Michigan is recruiting the hell out of the ‘26 class. We’ve got some great ones at key positions (OT, WR, DE) and that is exactly they way you build into the Bryce Underwood era," a fan wrote.

"Fantastic choice young man," a fan added.

The hope for Michigan fans is that Meadows will be an impact player on the defensive line as a freshman and help the Wolverines compete for another national title.

Sherrone Moore expects Michigan to always be a title contender

Sherrone Moore is entering his second year as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Moore and Michigan failed to make the playoffs last season after winning the title. Entering 2025, the Wolverines have higher expectations, and Moore believes the goal is to always compete and win a national title.

"I think every year we're going to expect the same standard," Moore said, via SI. "And our job is to go try to meet it. We're Michigan, and we're going to continue to fight. We're going to continue to grind to get better. So the loss column is what it is right now, and nobody likes it. Nobody hates it more than we hate it.

"The kids don't like it. The coaches don't like it. And we work as much as anything. So those guys are hurting more than anybody in the world," Moore said. "So our job as coaches is to continue to lift them up and continue their spirits and make sure they're in the right place, and same thing with the coaches."

Michigan enters the 2025 season with +200 odds of making the College Football Playoff, which implies a 33.3% chance.

The Wolverines will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against New Mexico at home. Michigan has notable games against Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, and Ohio State.

