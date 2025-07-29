"Shilo deserves how much?" - Deion Sanders reveals challenge in making his will during Colorado HC's battle with cancer

  • home icon
By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 29, 2025 03:31 GMT
Deion Sanders spent the past few months dealing with an unknown health concern. That saw him miss out on the Colorado Buffaloes' spring and early summer camps. On Monday, Coach Prime, in a press conference, revealed that he was battling cancer.

Sanders also opened up about the challenging decision to make a will amid his health crisis. He joked about having to rank his kids again to ensure that everyone gets their fair share.

"The funny thing about that is you start ranking your kids again," Coach Prime said.
"Let me see, Shilo deserves how much? Bossy (Shelomi), you know, she left Colorado to go elsewhere. Let me see, like you really going through this stuff. ... So you had to deal with that and go through that so you're straight."
Deion Sanders also brought in medical experts from CU Anschutz and UC Health to talk about his cancer. He announced that he had surgery to remove his bladder, which was affected by a tumor. Coach Prime is now "cancer-free" and will return for his third season with the Buffs.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, spoke about Coach Prime's situation and how they successfully fought his cancer.

"We removed the tumor. It was a very high-grade and ivading through the bladder wall," Dr. Kukreja said. "Not into the muscle layer, something we call very high risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

NBA legend shares heartwarming message for Deion Sanders after his victorious cancer battle

After Coach Prime announced that he was cancer-free, NBA legend Magic Johnson shared his support for the Colorado coach.

Johnson shared a heartwarming message for Sanders, expressing his excitement about his friend beating bladder cancer and wishing him health and prosperity.

"I'm happy to hear that my friend Deion Sanders has been cleared of cancer. I'll be praying that God continues to bless him with good health and lifelong prosperity!," Johnson wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).

Last season, Coach Prime helped the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars. In March, he signed a five-year deal worth $54 million with the team. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Buffs qualify for the 12-team playoffs in 2025.

Edited by Bhargav
