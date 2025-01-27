“Shilo is not draft worthy”: CFB fans react as Headache Gang CEO addresses speculations ft. Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Jan 27, 2025 17:23 GMT
College football fans don't seem to believe Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is draft-worthy. As Sanders gears up for the 2025 NFL draft, he's beginning to make the media rounds and speak with reporters about his plans for the next level of his football career.

On Friday, Sanders sat down for an interview with Dallas Cowboys reporter Joseph Hoyt. During the interview, Sanders joked that he and his brother, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, could be a "package deal" in the upcoming draft.

This garnered a ton of reactions from fans on social media, who all seem to hold the same opinion - Shilo Sanders is not worth an NFL draft pick.

"Except Shilo sucks…" one fan wrote.
"Nope, can’t be a pro safety and fail at making one field tackles. His film is not good," another fan suggested.
"this dude got TOASTED every time he matched up with anyone decent. 5th rd pick," added another fan.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' 2025 NFL draft prospects

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are, arguably, the biggest story heading into the 2025 NFL draft. While Shilo's draft stock isn't as high as his brother's, many believe that, whichever team drafts Shedeur, could draft Shilo in the later rounds as well.

Shedeur, however, is expected to go as soon as first overall to the Tennessee Titans. While some mock drafts have Shedeur going anywhere from the first selection to number three to the New York Giants, not many expect the signal-caller to be on the board very long on night one.

His numbers certainly lend credence to the hype, as Sanders finished his senior campaign with Colorado with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Of course, no matter how many mock drafts are drawn up, the big questions that remain are: who will draft Shedeur? And will they buy into the "package deal" Shilo referred to? One thing that is almost a certainty is that their father, Deion Sanders, who served as the pair's coach at Colorado, will likely not be following them to the NFL.

Deion was linked to rumors of potentially taking on the then-vacant head coaching position with the Dallas Cowboys. However, it was recently announced that Dallas opted to promote offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach instead.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see what becomes of both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders in the NFL after the 2025 draft has wrapped up.

