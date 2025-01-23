  • home icon
  • NFL Draft expert reveals why Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is not at all-time high

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jan 24, 2025 08:02 GMT
Shedeur Sanders is one of the hottest prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback enjoyed a productive season under the leadership of his dad, head coach Deion Sanders, and cemented his name as one of the top quarterbacks in the class.

NFL circles believe the quarterback class is much weaker compared to 2024 when six quarterbacks were taken in the first round. Sanders and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are considered the top two in the position, but scouts feel they wouldn't have made it to the first round had they declared to the draft a year earlier.

On Thursday, famous NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah appeared on Pat McAfee's show. Jeremiah, who has a wide net of contacts and networks, shared that not everyone in the NFL knows the quarterback's long-term prospects.

“There’s pretty split opinions around the league. It’s pretty polarizing actually," Jeremiah said. "He has a pure throwing motion. He is a natural thrower. It’s really pretty the way the ball comes out of his hand. He’s extremely accurate and incredibly tough. Those things you can’t refute.

“The people that aren’t as high on Shedeur are going to say he doesn’t have elite size, he doesn’t have an elite arm and he’s not an elite athlete. That’s where some of the disconnect comes from around the league.”

Another interesting player to watch at the top of the draft is Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter, a rare superstar two-way player. Hunter said he wants to continue playing two positions (cornerback and wide receiver). He's considered a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Which teams could be looking to draft Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft?

NFL scouts could be unsure about Sheuder's quality, but a quarterback-needy team will surely explore his potential. The top three of the class have the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants calling the cards, and they are all teams who must bolster the quarterback room.

Another interesting option is the Las Vegas Raiders, with owner Mark Davis a huge fan of the quarterback. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick, having won two games late in the season to ruin their chances at a top-five pick. If Shedeur falls, they're a likely destination.

With the fourth and fifth overall picks, the New England Patriots (Drake Maye) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (Trevor Lawrence) are unlikely destinations. They already have their respective franchise quarterbacks and must improve the rest of their rosters.

