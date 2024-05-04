Shilo Sanders injury: Latest update on Colorado safety ahead of 2024 season

Colorado Buffaloes safety and coach Deion Sander's son Shilo Sanders has been having a busy off-season alongside his brother Shedeur Sanders, helping in recruiting prospects via social media as the head of defense.

According to a recent report by "Buffs Beat," after being spotted wearing a shoulder brace during Colorado's spring game, the safety will reportedly have to undergo surgery and will be out for up to six months.

The Shilo Sanders injury broken down by physician

The shoulder surgery will be the safety's second surgery this year after having one on his pinky finger after tearing a tendon and ligament on his finger, necessitating the procedure.

After the news of Shilo Sanders being out for an extended period emerged, sports physician Jesse Morse on X broke down the possibilities that might have led to the surgery for the Colorado Buffaloes safety.

"Although there are no specifics as to what he’s dealing with, let’s discuss a couple different possibilities. Most shoulder surgeries take between 3 to 6 months, so this sounds like it may be potentially significant. Since it’s already May, this will definitely impact his 2024 football season," Morse wrote.

"The different possibilities here include: 1. Shoulder (AC) sprain (Type III+) 2. Shoulder dislocation + Torn Labrum 3. Shoulder dislocation + Torn Labrum + Fracture (Bony Bankart)."

Coach Deion Sanders might have to look at acquiring another player from the transfer portal to cover Shilo Sanders, as the injury is expected to extend to the start of the football season.

The Buffs lost Myles Slusher, who had transferred from the Arkansas Razorbacks last season, and Omarion Cooper, who joined from the Florida State Seminoles to the transfer portal.

The news comes at a bad time for Shilo Sanders who will head to the NFL via the draft next year by Deion Sander's own admission.

Shilo adapted to stepping up from the FCS with Jackson State and contributed to his team's stunning start to the season. Shilo Sanders was also the undisputed leader of the Buffs' defense and could be seen hyping up the team during game days.

He registered four forced fumbles, one interception, three pass deflections, 67 total tackles and a famous pick-six in the spicy Rocky Mountain showdown against the Colorado State Rams.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has repeatedly said that he has been trying to modernize his team to NFL standards, including the medical department, so he will hope that they help his son deal with the latest setback.