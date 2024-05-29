"Shoot, money's life": 5-star USC QB commit Julian Lewis opens up about using NIL money to 'provide for his family'

Julian Lewis, the five-star USC quarterback commit, is one of the players who has benefitted hugely from the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) system. With over 205,000 social media followers, Lewis has leveraged his fame to ink lucrative deals.

He's making the most of the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s decision to allow high schoolers to profit from NIL. He signed a six-figure deal with Leaf Trading Cards and endorsements from Jaxxon and Alo Yoga. At the On3 Elite Series, Lewis opened up about the impact of his NIL earnings.

"Shoot, money’s life. I’ve got to help provide for my family. I bought my first car. I bought my dad’s car. It’s definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But I mean, my whole thing is football. I’ll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL."

Lewis' performance on the field has been equally impressive. In 2023, he led Carrollton High School to an 11-2 record, boasting 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns to his name. Lincoln Riley secured the QB’s commitment on Aug. 22, 2023, as the top-ranked player in the 2026 cycle.

What is Julian Lewis' Colorado connection?

It’s an open battle for Carrollton High’s Julian Lewis in the college football landscape even though he’s committed to the USC Trojans. Last week, Lewis posted an IG story informing fans about his upcoming visit to the Colorado Buffaloes.

"Headed Back 2 Boulder," Lewis captioned his post.

247Sports puts Lewis as the fourth-best quarterback in the class of 2025, catching the eye of many top programs. Steve Wiltfong, On3’s VP of Recruiting, believes Colorado is a serious contender.

"Don’t sleep on the Buffaloes, man," Wiltfong stated. "This will be Julian Lewis’ third visit to Colorado this year, and he has a real shot at being a day-one starter."

Lewis hasn't signed his letter of intent yet for Lincoln Riley’s team. The Colorado visit isn't the only one on his schedule. According to On3, Lewis also has visits lined up for Indiana on May 31, USC on June 7, and Auburn on June 14. Alabama remains interested in the highly-touted QB as well.

