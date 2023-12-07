"Shut me up, shut everybody up" - OJ Simpson urges FSU to avenge its playoff exclusion by taking down former champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl

O.J. Simpson has urged Florida State to take revenge for its playoff exclusion by defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

Despite going undefeated this year, the fourth-ranked Seminoles (13-0) were not selected for the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

Since the CFP was selected on Sunday, FSU's omission has remained a heated topic of discussion. Simpson's idea that the team beat sixth-ranked Georgia (12-1), the two-time defending national champion, will strengthen its argument. It would prove Florida State deserved to be in the playoff.

"Shut me up, shut everybody up," Simpson said in a video posted on Twitter.

The Seminoles and the Bulldogs will face each other in the Orange Bowl on Dec.30.

Interestingly, FSU holds an edge over Georgia in their head-to-head record at 6-4. However, the last game between the two teams happened in 2003, which Georgia won.

According to many, FSU is the underdog in the upcoming matchup. On top of that, Florida State will be without its star quarterback, Jordan Travis, and tight end Jaheim Bell, who are injured.

Irrespective of the situation, many, including O.J. Simpson, are rooting for a Seminoles win.

Meanwhile, Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are the top four teams in the playoff. The first game, i.e., the Rose Bowl, will be played between Michigan and Alabama, followed by the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas, all on Jan. 1.

Did O.J. Simpson agree with the committee's decision to exclude FSU?

The day the rankings came out, O.J. Simpson was among a few experts who stood by the committee's decision. He agreed to the rankings, citing injuries to be the main reason for the snub.

"Well, college made their choices pretty much the way I thought," Simpson said. "I knew Michigan and Washington would be in. I thought Texas was a cinch to be in. It would have been hard to put – as great as Georgia has been over the past few years – it would have been hard to put them in front of Alabama, who just beat them.

"This team went undefeated in their conference, and I’m sure the only reason Florida State didn’t get in is that they lost their quarterback.”

