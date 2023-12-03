What does 'LANK' mean in Alabama Football? Exploring Crimson Tide's new team mantra

Under coach Nick Saban, Alabama football has created a motto called "LANK." The Crimson Tide's new team mantra stands for "Let All Naysayers Know," which is a way to motivate each other. Moreover, it is a mentality the coach wants to instill in every player in the form of an acronym.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold explained the reason behind the new approach for the season:

"LANK means, 'Let All Naysayers Know' ... It’s kind of like everybody disrespecting us and everybody doubting us. Kind of like with us addressing all the disrespect and really taking it personal, we really take that personal.

"You go out there, and like Coach Saban says, if you play to the standard, you LANK ‘em. Let all naysayers know.”

Quarterback Jalen Milroe became a perfect example of how the team's new motto helped him overcome his poor performances. He was heavily criticized for his passing inaccuracies last season but turned it around this time.

However, in a game against the Middle Tennessee State, Milroe completed 13 of 18 passing attempts, throwing for 194 yards and three touchdowns, which proved inspirational.

Later, Milroe explained how he and Arnold came up with the idea of LANK in the offseason:

"There was a lot of doubt that took place throughout the offseason. There were a lot of things that took place. That was one thing that we came together as one group, one unit to try to think of a motto."

He further described the motivation behind the mantra and what it stands for the team:

"I think the biggest thing is being constantly hungry. Not worrying about proving anyone wrong or proving anybody right, just trying to get better. I play for my brothers that’s with me wearing crimson and white, that’s who I play for. I play for the coaching staff and I play for the Alabama fans, that’s who I really play for. I just want to get better."

How has LANK helped Alabama football?

"Let All Naysayers Know" is the new motto that has become the driving force behind the team's success this season. A new identity by which the players want to be recognized.

Not only did it help Alabama Football with an 11-1 record, but it also led them to a 27-24 win in the SEC championship game against the No.1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

The new mantra has inspired the entire team as it is on the verge of qualifying for the College Football Playoff.