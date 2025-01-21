"Sister is stressed" "Boss babe driver" - Fans go wild after Ryan Day's golf cart hits the wall on the way to the locker room

Ohio State coach Ryan Day finally got over the hump and led the Buckeyes to a national championship, his first as a coach. His team beat Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 after leading 31-7 at the beginning of the third quarter.

The Buckeyes held on to the win and the celebrations started in earnest after the team lifted the golden trophy, making it a second consecutive Big Ten national championship win after the Michigan Wolverines won it last year under former coach Jim Harbaugh.

On their way to the media room for the postgame news conference, the cart driving Ryan Day and quarterback Will Howard through the stadium tunnels crashed into a wall, prompting them to walk the rest of the way.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As usual, college football fans on X had mixed reactions to the incident.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Boss Babe Driver!!!" one fan tweeted.

"Buddy put the helmets back on," another fan tweeted.

"DEI just ended today. Sister is stressed," one fan tweeted.

Ryan Day emotional after Ohio State's natty win

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was one of the most maligned coaches in college football after the Buckeyes fell 13-10 to arch-rivals the Michigan Wolverines in November.

After the disappointing end to the season, the Buckeyes rampaged through the playoffs to win the national championship, and during his postgame news conference, Day was visibly emotional as he spoke about his team's unique journey to triumph.

“The story gets to get told now, and it’s a great story about a bunch of guys who have just overcome some really tough situations,” Day said. “There was a lot of people that counted us out and we just kept swinging and kept fighting. It’s the reason why you get into coaching is to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons and then reach their dreams. This is what happened tonight.

“They’re my motivation. My family at home, my wife and kids, and then these guys. That’s why I get up in the morning every day is just to make sure these guys reach their dreams and goals. That’s all it comes down to. Then it also just shows as an example, when things get hard in life, you keep swinging as hard as you can, and that’s our culture.”

Ryan Day has brought the national championship back to Columbus for the first time since 2014 when former coach Urban Meyer won it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback