Skip Bayless describes Caleb Williams as "the polar opposite of Tom Brady," says he thrives on improv and quickness

Caleb Williams is one of the hottest quarterbacks in college football. Columnist Skip Bayless has hailed the young player for his improv and quickness, contrasting with the legendary Tom Brady.

The 21-year-old USC Trojans quarterback has displayed his scintillating talents often for his team on the gridiron. Last season, he compiled 4,537 yards and made 42 passing touchdowns during the Trojans' 2022 season. That helped him win the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Williams will now look to improve on that this campaign as he looks to become a back-to-back Heisman winner. The USC played San Jose State in their season opener, and Williams did not disappoint.

Bayless hailed the young quarterback, comparing the 2022 Heisman winner with 7X Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. On UNDISPUTED, Bayless shared his two cents about how and why he feels that Williams is the polar opposite of the retired Brady.

Bayless contrasted their playing styles, and also how each quarterback has different strengths that make them unique in their own ways.

"This kid is the polar opposite of Tom Brady. He's as far off from Brady as you can get. Because all of his splash plays all come from improv where he's breaking the pocket.

"He is not as tall as he looks on television, six foot tall. So they list him at six one and the media guy you'll see he's six feet tall", Bayless said.

Bayless went on to talk about Williams' physical build and broke down the skills he possesses as a signal caller:

"His legs are stout. He's got tree trunk thighs okay. He's got a base to him. But he has what Emmitt Smith had, which is what I call quickness in a confined space that's got this make you miss.

"And he can get loose because he's got a power base to him. And if you just get one hand on him, you're not going to throw him down."

Caleb Williams, a five-star quarterback prospect coming out of high school, committed to play for Oklahoma in 2021.

He started his true freshman season as a backup to Spencer Rattler. After just one season, though, he entered the transfer portal, which eventually led to him finding a place in coach Lincoln Riley's roster as a starter.

Since then, the quarterback has been making a name for himself and proving why he's considered to be the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. This season is going to be a difficult one for Caleb Williams, as he has set the bar of expectations high following his 2022 exploits.

Caleb Williams starts off 2023 season on a high

Caleb Williams has been an integral part of Riley's O-line ever since being transferred from Oklahoma. He proved his value and importance for the team once again, as the USC Trojans dominated their season opener against San Jose State.

Although the game for USC was not against one of the stronger teams, it paved the way for Williams to showcase his brilliance when he has a hold of the football. Despite a shaky start for USC, Williams was at the forefront, making the first scoring 13-yard TD pass to Dorian Singer.

After being locked in a tie in the second quarter, USC fumbled their snap, but Caleb Williams was quick to activate his crisis management mode.

He picked up the ball as San Jose State defenders were rushing towards him. Williams lofted a high pass to Tahj Washington, who made an incredible 76-yard TD pass. That led to many fans believing that there could be a second Heisman for Williams this year if he continues to perform at the same level.

Eventually, as many expected, USC went on to win their season opener, crushing San Jose State 56-28. It will be interesting to see whether Caleb Williams can continue living up to his high expectations.