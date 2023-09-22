Skip Bayless names his No. 1 overall pick for 2024 NFL Draft, and it's not USC star Caleb Williams

There are a lot of talented quarterbacks that are eligible for the upcoming NFL draft and Skip Bayless understands the magnitude of the situation. Despite some of his antics, Bayless has a pretty good track record of choosing quarterbacks that will succeed at the professional level.

On the most recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless was asked who he would choose between Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders with the first overall pick. Bayless chose to go against conventional wisdom here and decided to go with Sanders if he had the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"I need to see a little bit more of Shedeur [Sanders] at Oregon and against Caleb [Williams] but I am leaning Shedeur over Caleb as we speak. Shedeur is the reason that I gave Colorado a real good shot at Oregon. ... Shedeur is more Brady-esque as he is being taught, tutored, mentored by that man, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. He's a little bit more of a pure passer than Caleb is."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Skip Bayless does not discredit Caleb Williams throughout his answer but has propped Shedeur Sanders up as the star in this draft class. While it may not even be a discussion, as Deion Sanders suggested his son could return to school and enter the 2025 NFL Draft, it certainly does create a bit of conversation surrounding these two quarterbacks specifically.

Is Skip Bayless going to be proven right with his answer?

While Skip Bayless is going against the grain with his answer, a lot of outside factors begin to make a difference. Bayless dismisses that Caleb Williams won a Heisman Trophy last season and is the betting favorite to win it for a second consecutive season. Sanders has been an excellent quarterback who has shown a lot of promise as he has been dissecting defenses for a very long time as well to get the mental edge.

What Bayless has used as a measuring stick is working out with Tom Brady, widely considered to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history and there are a good amount of similarities in their games.

Both Williams and Sanders are similar sizes and have incredible throwing abilities. While Bayless leans one way, Williams has shown to do it at a higher level for longer. However, that is not concrete and how Shedeur Sanders plays for the remainder of the season could really open eyes and make this more of a legitimate conversation.